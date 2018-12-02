JUST IN: Arrested NURTW Boss 'Names' Sponsors Of Attack On Ondo Lawmakers

Rotimi Akeredolu, Governor of Ondo State, with NURTW Chairman, Jacob Adebo a.k.a., 'Idajo'

Jacob Adebo, the Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Ondo State, has named those who sponsored the attacks by himself and other NURTW members on the Ondo State House of Assembly.

He has also been released from Police custody, SaharaReporters just learnt.

Adebo, popularly known as 'Idajo', was released on Saturday evening, after spending a night at the Force Criminal Investigative Department, Alagbon, Lagos State where he was briefly detained and quizzed by the security operatives.

The Ondo State NURTW boss was arrested on Friday by security agents who stormed Akure, the Ondo State capital after a petition was written against him about an attack on lawmakers of the Ondo State House of Assembly. See Also CRIME BREAKING: Idajo, Ondo NURTW Chairman, Arrested And Whisked To Lagos

Confirming his release on Sunday, an official of the NURTW said Adebo was released after he was "thoroughly quizzed" over his role and involvement in the attacks on lawmakers of the Ondo State House of Assembly.

The official, who preferred not to be named, explained that the NURTW boss confessed to leading members of the NURTW to the Assembly and mentioned the names of those who had been sponsoring him on such similar attacks in the state.

He revealed further that despite the release, the Ondo NURTW boss was also instructed to report back to the FCID on Monday in continuation of the case.

"He (Idajo) was released on Saturday after sleeping over at FCID office in Alagbon, Lagos where he spent one night following the petition written against him by some people in the state. The Police detectives interrogated, and asked him questions which were mainly on his role in the recent attack at the State House of Assembly," the source said.

"In fact, he was faced with evidence — audio — on how he instructed his boys from the union to invade the House of Assembly and and kill anyone in sight. When he was shown the evidence, even with video and pictures of him and his boys destroying properties at the Assembly, he confessed the names of those who sent him and footed his bills for the attack.

"Already, he (Idajo) has mentioned the names of some politicians who have been sponsoring him, and four of them are close to the incumbent Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and one is a popular politician in Akure. I am aware he would report back to the FCID in Alagbon, Lagos for the continuation of the case and he is likely to go with two persons who are his boys and had also been fingered in the attack."

Meanwhile, SaharaReporters learnt that there is palpable fear among members of the NURTW in the state following Adebo's arrest by security operatives.

Some union members, particularly the executives who are very loyal to the NURTW boss, have already fled Ondo State over possible arrest by the Police on the ongoing case.

An source loyal to Adebo, who spoke to our correspondent on Sunday, said some of those implicated have also fled the state.

"Some of us fled because we heard the Police would surely come after us over this ongoing case and some other cases which include the attack on a radio broadcaster, who was almost lyched at the park by some thugs sent by Idajo.

"I was told that the Chairman (Idajo) was just confessing like a bird when he was threatened with jail terms at the FCID in Alagbon, Lagos where he has mentioned many names of those sponsoring him. Even, the Ondo State Chairman of the APC has been implicated in the case because there was consistent phone interaction between him and Idajo with some of the union boys.

"For me, I have been given the best advice which is to leave the state for now, and I know two others who have also fled because of the fear of an impending arrest. We cannot spend our Christmas and New Year in jail."