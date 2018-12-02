Sanwo-Olu Avoids Question On Tinubu, Tells Lagosians To Focus On Real Issues

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has told Nigerians to focus on real issues rather than ask questions on his relationship with 'Bourdillon'.

He stated this in a video he posted on Twitter on Sunday, where he attempted to address questions fro Lagosians on his plans for the state if he is elected Governor.

The first question he responded to was from @Deolububble, whom he repeatedly referred to as 'Double Bubble'.

@Deolububble's post read: "Sanwo-Olu Bawo? Where this one come from? Na so dem bring pesin wey no know anything about government to run Lagos."

Responding to the post, Sanwo-Olu said: "Actually, Double B, I've been in government since 2002. Once Commissioner for Establishments, Training and Pensions. Before then, Special Adviser, Commissioner for Commerce and Industry. I've also been Commissioner for Establishment, Training and Pension and finally, I've also been MD of LSDPC. Look, it's obvious to me, Bubble, that you can use Twitter. So, I believe that you can also Google my resume and you can find a whole lot on me."

The question on Bourdillon came from @jimidisu, which read: "Can Sanwo-Olu speak for himself if not [helped/pushed] from Bourdillon?"

In his response, Sanwo-Olu said: "Well, Jimi, I realise this may be of concern to you and a few other people, which is why I have various interactions in the coming weeks online and offline.

"I have started all of these things even before now and in various locations. I have started conversing, I have started meeting various stakeholders, and in fact, if there's anything you would like me or you wanna ask about me, about my plans for this great state, then meet me today for a live chat and we can take all of these things up.

"Let's deal with real issues. Let's deal with things that concern Lagosians; let's deal with things that will take people out of poverty; let's deal with things that would make our Lagos, your Lagos, our Lagos and we will take it to a much higher lever. Thank you very much, Jimi."

Since 2015, Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the APC, Sanwo-Olu's godfather, has been known as Lion of Bourdillon, being the title of a controversial documentary aired by Africa Independent television (AIT) about his political life.