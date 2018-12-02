Stay Out Of Military Matters, Igbo Youth Tell Ohanaeze Elders

“We, at this moment, wish to inform the Ohaneze Elders that such calls are not within their purview and as such, they should concern themselves with the business of their socio-cultural activities," the statement read.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 02, 2018

A group, Igbo for Nigeria Movement, has described the calls for the sack of the Service Chiefs by Ohaneze Elders as a deliberate attempt to distract the ongoing efforts in the fight against insurgency.

In a statement issued in Akure, the Ondo State capital, Ifeanyi Igwe, National President of the group, maintained that the calls for the sack of the service chiefs were not only "baseless but also in poor taste and with sinister motives".

The statement read: "It is, therefore, consequent to state that since 2015, the business of kidnapping for ransom has been reduced to its barest minimum due to the presence of military personnel carrying out military operations in many parts of the country including the South East region.

“The Ohaneze Elders should be wary of been used as a conduit by some overzealous Igbo officers to advance their agenda for personal gains. Instead, it should dwell on promoting the unity of Nigeria”

“The Igbo for Nigeria Movement is in the know of the plot, and wishes to advise the members of the unsuspecting public of the plot orchestrated by some overzealous Igbo officers in the military who are bent in whipping up ethnic sentiments in the buildup to the general election.

“We, at this moment, wish to inform the Ohaneze Elders that such calls are not within their purview and as such, they should concern themselves with the business of their socio-cultural activities.

“We wish to state in emphatic terms that the call for the sack of service chiefs is at best the hands of Esau and the voice of Jacob, and as such, it should be disregarded by the relevant political authorities."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram ‘Buhari Taking Worst Possible Military Advice’ — S’African Mercenary Speaks On Boko Haram
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Boko Haram Experts Urge Nigerian Govt To Take Religious Extremism Seriously
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
The President Must Change His Perception On Herdsmen Killing – Barrister Monday Ubani
ACTIVISM President Buhari Must Change His Perception On Herdsmen Killing – Barrister Monday Ubani
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Military Delta Kingdom Confronts Army In Epic Land Battle
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Breaking News Nigerian Army Commanding Officer Of The "Strike Force Group" Killed By Boko Haram Suicide Bomber In Sambisa Forest
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Boko Haram Dapchi Girls: Nigerian Military Faults Amnesty International
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Atiku Jets Out Of Nigeria After Finally Getting US Visa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics PDP Campaign Council: Pressure On Wike To Rescind Resignation
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Fresh Crisis In Southwest PDP Over Kashamu
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Oshibote Emerges New OPC Leader As Fasheun Dies At 83
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Christianity Catholic Bishop Demands Apology From FG, Amaechi Over Killings
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Court Cases: APC NWC Faults Buhari, May Expel Aggrieved Members
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics APGA Faction Asks Obiano To Resign For Endorsing Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 'This Is The Real Me' — Buhari Speaks in Poland On Being Cloned
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Ondo APC Members To Support AA, PDP Candidates
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics US: Atiku’s Visa Status Confidential
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Southeast Governors Still Sulking Over Atiku’s Choice Of Running Mate
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion GEJ Was Counter Rigged Out, Nigeria Would Have Been Better Off By Obajeun Jonah Ayodele
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad