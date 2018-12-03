EFCC Traces N500m Properties To Ex-Plateau Gov, Jang​

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it has traced properties worth N500, 000,000 to former Plateau State governor, Jonah Jang.

The properties are located at No. 8 and 9 Gobarau Road Unguwan Rimi GRA Kaduna State.

EFCC spokesperson, Tony Orilade, while confirming the story said, preliminary investigations revealed that the said properties were purchased from New Capital Properties limited, a subsidiary of Northern Nigerian Development Company (NNDC) Kaduna.

Recall that the EFCC, had on May 7, 2018 filed 12 count charges against the immediate past governor of Plateau State for an alleged fraud of about N6.3bn.

It would be noted that Jang, who is a serving Senator representing Plateau-North senatorial district, is being prosecuted before a Plateau State High Court for allegedly embezzling some special funds released to the state by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

One of the count charge revealed that the former governor allegedly diverted N2bn released by the CBN for disbursement to Small and Medium Enterprises in the state under the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development.

The former governor is also accused to have abused his office as the governor by collecting money to the tune of N4.3bn from the state coffers through the cashier of the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Yusuf Pam.