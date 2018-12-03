Group Raises The Alarm Over Threat To Deji Adeyanju's Life

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 03, 2018

A Coalition of Human Rights Organisations have raised the alarm over threat to the life of Deji Adeyanju, an activist who was arrested for leading a protest tagged  #PoliceNotPoliticianProtest last week. 

The group disclosed this at a press conference held in Abuja on Monday.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Raphael Adebayo accused Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and other interests of "punishing Deji Adeyanju".

"It will be recalled that Adeyanju and other critics of the government had recently lambasted the Vice-President over a scam of $5.8billion, which was allegedly approved by the latter for an intervention in the North-Eastern part of Nigeria, while chairing the governing board of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA). Adeyanju has also become a loud voice in calling out the government of the day over perceived injustice and failure to fulfill electoral promises," Adebayo said.

He noted that Daniel Abobama and Boma Williams, arrested alongside Adeyanju have been released after meeting the bail conditions set by the magistrate, Aliu Kagarko of Karshi Area Court.

"We have been able to gather that names of different individuals and groups have been compiled for this wicked onslaught and evil plot, which is said to have been primarily devised for members of our OurMumuDonDo Movement, starting with Deji Adeyanju. To be specific, there is an active threat to life against members of OurMumuDonDo group and some fearless activists in the country," he added.

The group, comprising OurMumuDonDo Movement, Concerned Nigerians, Coalition in Defence of Nigerian Democracy and Constitution and Mad Connect, called on well-meaning Nigerians and the international community to "hold the Nigerian government responsible should a strand of hair get missing from Deji Adeyanju's body or any one among the group".

SaharaReporters, New York

