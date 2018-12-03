VIDEO: Suspect Implicates Aisha Buhari's Sister, Babachir Lawal In N50m Fraud

There was a drama at the headquarters of Department of State Services (DSS) in Abuja on Monday during the parading of one Amina Mohammed, accused of impersonating the First Lady.

Addressing journalists, Public Relations Officer of the service, Peter Afunaya, said the DSS arrested the suspect, Amina Mohammed also known as Justina Oluoha, for parading herself as the First Lady of Kogi State.

He said Amina defrauded one Dr. Alexander Chika Okafor (a.k.a. Chicason) of N50million in the villa with respect to a Court of Appeal property in Lagos. He added that Amina had promised to help him buy the property through the First Lady.

The property was said to have been part of those under the Presidential Implementation Committee on Lease of Federal Government Properties.

"She used the false identity to evade protocol and security scrutiny, thus gaining unauthorised access into the villa and particularly the residence of the First Lady and Wife of the President, Hajia Aisha Buhari," he said.

"She took advantage of the fact that personalities of first ladies, ministers and certain categories of officials are not known through rigorous protocol and security checks at the Villa posts.

"Investigations have shown that this unholy enterprise is not to the knowledge of the First Lady. What Amina simply did was to use the First Lady's name and office as bait to lure and defraud her victims."

He advised members of the public to be wary of individuals or groups that drop names and offices of high government officials, as it could be an attempt to defraud them.

However, when Amina was about to be paraded before journalists, she refused to face the camera; she started crying and raining curses on the First Lady. She said Maryatu, Aisha Buhari's sister, and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal were involved in the racket.

Video of Suspect Indicts Aisha Buhari&#039;s Sister, Babachir Lawal In N50m Fraud Suspect Indicts Aisha Buhari's Sister, Babachir Lawal In N50m Fraud Suspect Indicts Aisha Buhari's Sister, Babachir Lawal In N50m Fraud...

"Your sisters are involved in this business. It is not true; I cannot be a fraudster. I cannot accept this allegation. Former SGF Babachir is involved in this fraud. Maryatu, your sister, is involved in this fraud.

"Chicason has been buying government property and he has been doing it. All the directors who collected bribes before bidding would be out. Chikason knows the process. Entering villa is not just by fraud but Maryatu, the First Lady's sister, is involved."

When asked if the DSS would investigate those indicted in the matter, Afunaya said that investigations were ongoing on the matter.