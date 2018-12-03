VIDEO: Suspect Implicates Aisha Buhari's Sister, Babachir Lawal In N50m Fraud

"Former SGF Babachir is involved in this fraud. Maryatu, your sister, is involved in this fraud. Chicason has been buying government property and he has been doing it. All the directors who collected bribes before bidding would be out. Chikason knows the process. Entering villa is not just by fraud but Maryatu, the First Lady's sister is involved," Amina Mohammed, the suspect, claimed.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 03, 2018

There was a drama at the headquarters of Department of State Services (DSS) in Abuja on Monday during the parading of one Amina Mohammed, accused of impersonating the First Lady.

Addressing journalists, Public Relations Officer of the service, Peter Afunaya, said the DSS arrested the suspect, Amina Mohammed also known as Justina Oluoha, for parading herself as the First Lady of Kogi State.

He said Amina defrauded one Dr. Alexander Chika Okafor (a.k.a. Chicason) of N50million in the villa with respect to a Court of Appeal property in Lagos. He added that Amina had promised to help him buy the property through the First Lady.

The property was said to have been part of those under the Presidential Implementation Committee on Lease of Federal Government Properties.

"She used the false identity to evade protocol and security scrutiny, thus gaining unauthorised access into the villa and particularly the residence of the First Lady and Wife of the President, Hajia Aisha Buhari," he said.

"She took advantage of the fact that personalities of first ladies, ministers and certain categories of officials are not known through rigorous protocol and security checks at the Villa posts.

"Investigations have shown that this unholy enterprise is not to the knowledge of the First Lady. What Amina simply did was to use the First Lady's name and office as bait to lure and defraud her victims."

He advised members of the public to be wary of individuals or groups that drop names and offices of high government officials, as it could be an attempt to defraud them. 

However, when Amina was about to be paraded before journalists, she refused to face the camera; she started crying and raining curses on the First Lady. She said Maryatu, Aisha Buhari's sister, and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal were involved in the racket.

Suspect Indicts Aisha Buhari's Sister, Babachir Lawal In N50m Fraud
Suspect Indicts Aisha Buhari's Sister, Babachir Lawal In N50m Fraud...

"Your sisters are involved in this business. It is not true; I cannot be a fraudster. I cannot accept this allegation. Former SGF Babachir is involved in this fraud. Maryatu, your sister, is involved in this fraud.

"Chicason has been buying government property and he has been doing it. All the directors who collected bribes before bidding would be out. Chikason knows the process. Entering villa is not just by fraud but Maryatu, the First Lady's sister, is involved."

When asked if the DSS would investigate those indicted in the matter, Afunaya said that investigations were ongoing on the matter.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Children Kidnapped By Maid In Lagos Found At Seme Border
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME JUST IN: Arrested NURTW Boss 'Names' Sponsors Of Attack On Ondo Lawmakers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Arrest 'Small Doctor' For 'Unlawful Possession Of Firearms'
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Atiku 'Won’t Go To US Anytime Soon' Despite Lifting Of 'Travel Restriction’
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME ‘Evangelist’ Kills Pastor, Wear Victim’s Clothes, Answers His Calls
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
CRIME Angered By Victims’ Absence From Home, Suspected Robbers Leave A Note:’We’re Coming Back O !!! Goodluck’
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Buhari: Those Who Thought I Was Dead Begged Osinbajo To Make Them His VP
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Elections Atiku Jets Out Of Nigeria After Finally Getting US Visa
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics 'This Is The Real Me' — Buhari Speaks in Poland On Being Cloned
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics PDP Campaign Council: Pressure On Wike To Rescind Resignation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections JUST IN: 26 APC Ogun Assembly aspirants Defect To APM
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
The Nation Newspaper 2019 Poll: Atiku Meets Wike Ahead Of Campaign Kick Off
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Fresh Crisis In Southwest PDP Over Kashamu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Children Kidnapped By Maid In Lagos Found At Seme Border
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME JUST IN: Arrested NURTW Boss 'Names' Sponsors Of Attack On Ondo Lawmakers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides Atiku Will Suffer A Bloodied Nose in 2019 -Dambazau
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Elections Sanwo-Olu Avoids Question On Tinubu, Tells Lagosians To Focus On Real Issues
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Economy Qatar To Exit OPEC In 2019
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad