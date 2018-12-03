Vote Christ-Like Candidates, Not Christians, Says Sowore

“Jesus did not have a religion while on earth. He didn’t identify as a Christian. It was the disciples who emulated his lifestyle that were described as Christ-like. We have had many Christian, Muslim and religious leaders who ruled Nigeria and we’re godless which is why we are here today. Vote people whose lifestyle is consistent with that of Jesus, because he was a man of integrity, consistency and he cared for his followers," Sowore said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 03, 2018

Omoyele Sowore, presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), has likened himself to a Moses that has come to liberate Nigeria from the wicked Pharaohs that have held the country captive.

Speaking at the Jesus General Assembly Church in Oworonshoki, Lagos on Sunday, Sowore called on Christian faithful and all Nigerians to vote for Christ-like candidates, rather than candidates who just carry the label 'Christians'.

He recalled that the disciples in the Bible were referred to as "Christ-like" because they emulated the lifestyle of Jesus Christ.

“Jesus did not have a religion while on earth. He didn’t identify as a Christian," he said.

"It was the disciples who emulated his lifestyle that were described as Christ-like. We have had many Christian, Muslim and religious leaders who ruled Nigeria and we’re godless, which is why we are here today."

He charged the congregation to “vote people whose lifestyle is consistent with that of Jesus", stating that he is a man of integrity who cares for his followers.

He continued: “When the Israelites were to be liberated from the hands of the wicked Egyptians, God raised a Moses to deliver them. But because of murmuring and complaining and disobedience, a journey that was supposed to last 40 days lasted 40 years in the wilderness.

"Nigerians, we are faced with a similar situation today. You have in me a Moses that has come to liberate Nigeria from the wicked Pharaohs that have held Nigeria captive. If we keep complaining and do not do the right thing by voting a young person with fresher ideas, it may cost Nigeria another 58 years before they enter the Promised Land."

Describing himself as the right man for the highest office in the land, Sowore said: “I may not be a deer but I’m visionary. I may not be a missionary, but I am mission-driven, so I urge you not to look elsewhere because the person who will take Nigeria is standing right here in front of you."

