'The Govt We Put In Place Has Failed' — 59 Buhari Support Groups Endorse Atiku

The groups — 59 of them — explained that they took the decision because “the government we put in place has failed and continues to fail our people and we cannot continue to reinforce failure".

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 04, 2018

Support groups loyal to President Muhammadu Buhari have endorsed former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar for President in the 2019 general election.

The groups — 59 of them — explained that they took the decision because “the government we put in place has failed and continues to fail our people and we cannot continue to reinforce failure".

According to The Punch, National Coordinator, Grassroot Mobilisers for Buhari, Yusuf Ardo, accused the Buhari government of not including youth in his administration.

“Today, our country is faced with legions of challenges. Our economy that was the fastest growing in Africa has become comatose under the present government, which has shown that it was unprepared and completely clueless. We believe under Atiku, our economy will be revived and returned to the path of progress," he said at an event held on Monday night.

Nathaniel Isah, National Publicity Secretary of the group, spoke on the TraderMoni programme of the Federal Government, branding it a scheme to influence voters.

In his remarks, Abdulazeez Zubair, Coordinator of Legend Youth Mobilisers, stated that the hardship in the country informed the decision to withdraw support for Buhari.

“I am a student of Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano. Things are very tight in the country. My father could no longer support my education on account of the economic downturn in the country. We decided to support Atiku because we believe he can do better,” he stated.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections EXCLUSIVE: APC Forges Signatures Of Candidates, Tells INEC They Surrendered Their Tickets
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Those Claiming Buhari Is Jubril Need Psychiatric Attention, Say Nigerians Abroad
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari: Those Who Thought I Was Dead Begged Osinbajo To Make Them His VP
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Okorocha's Son-In-Law Abandons Him In APC, Joins AA
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Elections Sowore Takes Presidential Campaign To Enugu
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections Atiku Jets Out Of Nigeria After Finally Getting US Visa
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Suspect Indicts Aisha Buhari's Sister, Babachir Lawal In N50m Fraud
Corruption VIDEO: Suspect Implicates Aisha Buhari's Sister, Babachir Lawal In N50m Fraud
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Don’t Vote For Me If You Won’t Vote For PMB – Candido​
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion Re-examining Oyedepo’s Comment On Jubril From Sudan By Kunle Yomi
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News JUST IN: Lawmakers Take To Their Heels As Protesting Staff Shut Down National Assembly
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections EXCLUSIVE: APC Forges Signatures Of Candidates, Tells INEC They Surrendered Their Tickets
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Stella Obasanjo’s Mother Dies At 89
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
New Telegraph Newspaper Unilorin Student Commits Suicide After Failing Final Year Project
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Those Claiming Buhari Is Jubril Need Psychiatric Attention, Say Nigerians Abroad
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
New Telegraph Newspaper Senate Commences Investigation Into N23bn Failed Road Project
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari: Those Who Thought I Was Dead Begged Osinbajo To Make Them His VP
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech Deji Adeyanju Released After Five Days In Police Detention
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM VIDEO: Protesting National Assembly Staff Mock Saraki's Entry Into Senate Chamber
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad