JUST IN: Lawmakers Take To Their Heels As Protesting Staff Shut Down National Assembly

Legislative activities at the complex have been paralysed. Some of the lawmakers who ran into the protest took to their heels to avoid been manhandled by the mob, who were chanting: "Go home, no sitting; go home, no sitting."

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 04, 2018

The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) has shut down the National Assembly complex over non payment of their salary and promotion arrears.

The workers are demanding the implementation of the Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure (CONLESS), which has been stopped since 2010. The staff said that the Salary and Wages Commission had approved the money and passed into law by the two chambers. They insisted that money had been paid into National Assembly account but the management refused to pay them.

The placard-carrying workers blocked the entrance to the both chambers, and occupied the lobby of the complex demanding the resignation of the clerk to the National Assembly, Sani Omolori .

The workers had on Wednesday during their emergency congress vowed to picket the building of the highest lawmaking body in the country unless the management address their demands.

The workers had on Wednesday during their emergency congress vowed to picket the building of the highest lawmaking body in the country unless the management address their demands.

As of the time of this report, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and Speaker House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, had not arrived at the complex.

