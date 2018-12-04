JUST IN: Small Doctor Released from Prison

Adekunle Temitope, popularly known as 'Small Doctor', has been set free from police custody with a warning not to engage in any violent act for the next one year.

A magistrate court at Ebute Meta in Lagos ruled in favour of the musician on Tuesday after he was arraigned by the Police for unlawful possession of firearms.

The court ruled in favour of 'Small Doctor', because he had licence to carry a gun.

'Small Doctor', alongside three others, were arrested and paraded by the Police on Monday for harassing a Police officer with a gun. He was also accused of unlawfully carrying a functional rifle.

Edgal Imohimi, Lagos State Commissioner of Police, stated during the parade that the state had called on all those with similar rifles to relinquish the ammunition to the state regardless of their licences.

“You will recall that only recently, the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, gave a window of opportunity for all those who have this category of firearms to return them. All licences were cancelled and all approvals were suspended," the CP said during the parade.

However, the magistrate court ruled in favour of Small Doctor.

The musician was among a group of popular Nigerian entertainers appointed ambassador to the Nigeria Police Force earlier this year.

The group, including Omoni Oboli, Odunlade Adekola, Sound Sultan, Dr Sid, Korede Bello and Ruggedman, were seen in Police uniforms posing with Officer Dolapo Badmos.

He also performed at a show tagged ‘Entertainment Meets Security' at the University of Lagos in March.