Sowore Takes Presidential Campaign To Enugu

Omoyele Sowore, presidential aspirant on the platform of the African Action Congress (AAC), continued his campaign on Monday, December 3, 2018 in Enugu.

A crowd held him 'hostage' just after the grassroots campaign at Enugu main market premises, as he was compelled to address the crowd.

In his address, he assured the people of his determination to lift Nigeria from economic and political underdevelopment. He also expressed his displeasure with how the government under PDP and APC have looted the country.

"We have come here today to inform the good people of Enugu State that you should change the change in 2019. Vote for a new candidate; a young person that is capable with vision and mission for Nigeria so that he can change the future of this country. Our economy is down and we are ready to reinvigorate it," he said.

“They have nothing to offer us, including our children and parents. They have divided and destroyed this country. They have plundered this country to dryness and we are here as young candidates of AAC to change Nigeria forever and so that we can have a country we can be proud of; so that we can have a country that will not be governed by ancestors who have no interest of the citizens in mind."

He spoke on the APC's ‘Next Level’ stating that “Don’t vote ‘Next Level’; it's a scam. Vote for the highest level".

“We are taking back our country in February 2019 from the people who have destroyed and looted Nigeria, to young people who have ideas, because ideas must become the new currency and politics in Nigeria. This is the reason we are here in Enugu.

“We appreciate the people of Enugu for your help is on the way. Vote for African Action Congress. Don’t ever vote for APC and PDP because they are killers,” he concluded.

Sowore had embarked on a week-long campaign tour of Northern Nigeria. He has been to states like Sokoto, Jigawa, Kano, Kastina among others, where also met with young people, who represent not less than 60 per cent of Nigeria's voting population.