BREAKING: Fayose 'Involved In Accident' On Third Mainland Bridge

The accident occurred on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos on Wednesday afternoon.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 05, 2018

Ayodele Fayose, immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, was involved in an auto accident on Wednesday.

According to his aide, Lere Olayinka, the accident occurred on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos on Wednesday afternoon.

His condition is currently stable and he has received medical attention.

Olayinka posted the news of the accident via a tweet that read: "Immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose was involved in auto accident on 3rd Mainland Bridge in Lagos few minutes ago. He is in stable condition as I write while he is receiving medical attention".

SaharaReporters, New York

