'Clone' Buhari Mocked On American Late-Night Show

President Muhammadu Buhari was the subject of a joke on an episode of the JJmmy Kimmel Live show, an abridged recording of which was made public on Tuesday.

The episode focused on Buhari addressing rumours of being cloned, and his response to the claims.

Buhari had refuted the rumours while fielding questions in Poland on Sunday, where he stressed that "this is the real me". See Also Politics 'This Is The Real Me' — Buhari Speaks in Poland On Being Cloned

Stating that "the President of Nigeria is defending himself against an unusual accusation", Kimmel made a mockery of the situation, referring to Buhari's tweet: "One of the questions that came up today in my meeting with Nigerians in Poland was on the issue of whether I‘ve been cloned or not. The ignorant rumours are not surprising — when I was away on medical vacation last year a lot of people hoped I was dead".

Video of &quot;This Is The Real Me&quot; - Exactly What A Clone Would Say: Jimmy Kimmel "This Is The Real Me" - Exactly What A Clone Would Say: Jimmy Kimmel 'Clone' Buhari Mocked On American TV Show...

Kimmel continued: "President Muhammadu Buhari was out of the country for more than three months last year and there's a rumour he died and they replaced him with a clone, which would mean they planned this when he was born, I guess. But he says that is not true."

Quoting another tweet from Buhari which read: "I can assure you all that this is the real me. Later this month I will celebrate my 76th birthday. And I’m still going strong!" to which Kimmel added: "which is exactly what a clone would say."

Jimmy Kimmel Live! is an American late-night show, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, which airs on ABC.