'Clone' Buhari Mocked On American Late-Night Show

Quoting a tweet from Buhari which read: "I can assure you all that this is the real me. Later this month I will celebrate my 76th birthday. And I’m still going strong!" to which Kimmel added: "which is exactly what a clone would say."

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 05, 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari was the subject of a joke on an episode of the JJmmy Kimmel Live show, an abridged recording of which was made public on Tuesday.

The episode focused on Buhari addressing rumours of being cloned, and his response to the claims.

Buhari had refuted the rumours while fielding questions in Poland on Sunday, where he stressed that "this is the real me". See Also Politics 'This Is The Real Me' — Buhari Speaks in Poland On Being Cloned 0 Comments 2 Days Ago

Stating that "the President of Nigeria is defending himself against an unusual accusation", Kimmel made a mockery of the situation, referring to Buhari's tweet: "One of the questions that came up today in my meeting with Nigerians in Poland was on the issue of whether I‘ve been cloned or not. The ignorant rumours are not surprising — when I was away on medical vacation last year a lot of people hoped I was dead".

 "This Is The Real Me" - Exactly What A Clone Would Say: Jimmy Kimmel 'Clone' Buhari Mocked On American TV Show...

Kimmel continued: "President Muhammadu Buhari was out of the country for more than three months last year and there's a rumour he died and they replaced him with a clone, which would mean they planned this when he was born, I guess. But he says that is not true."

Quoting another tweet from Buhari which read: "I can assure you all that this is the real me. Later this month I will celebrate my 76th birthday. And I’m still going strong!" to which Kimmel added: "which is exactly what a clone would say."

Jimmy Kimmel Live! is an American late-night show, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, which airs on ABC.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections PDP Presidential Rally Latest Form Of MMM In Town, Say Arewa Youth Group
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Two Powerful Men Behind Buhari’s Slow Progress –Aisha
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections Buhari Isn't A Candidate For 2019 Presidential Election, Says Okupe
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME JUST IN: Small Doctor Released from Prison
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Elections EXCLUSIVE: APC Forges Signatures Of Candidates, Tells INEC They Surrendered Their Tickets
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Elections 'The Govt We Put In Place Has Failed' — 59 Buhari Support Groups Endorse Atiku
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Re-examining Oyedepo’s Comment On Jubril From Sudan By Kunle Yomi
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Elections PDP Presidential Rally Latest Form Of MMM In Town, Say Arewa Youth Group
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Two Powerful Men Behind Buhari’s Slow Progress –Aisha
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections Buhari Isn't A Candidate For 2019 Presidential Election, Says Okupe
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Suspect Indicts Aisha Buhari's Sister, Babachir Lawal In N50m Fraud
Corruption VIDEO: Suspect Implicates Aisha Buhari's Sister, Babachir Lawal In N50m Fraud
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Our Bishop Has Goofed! By Tife Owolabi
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME JUST IN: Small Doctor Released from Prison
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM VIDEO: Protesting National Assembly Staff Mock Saraki's Entry Into Senate Chamber
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech After Buratai's Petition, Police Rearrest Adeyanju For 'Cyberstalking'
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Elections EXCLUSIVE: APC Forges Signatures Of Candidates, Tells INEC They Surrendered Their Tickets
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Elections 'The Govt We Put In Place Has Failed' — 59 Buhari Support Groups Endorse Atiku
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Okorocha's Son-In-Law Abandons Him In APC, Joins AA
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad