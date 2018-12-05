Nigerian Army Killed Police Efficiency, Says Oba Akiolu

Oba Rilwan Akiolu, Oba of Lagos, has said the Nigerian Army "killed the efficiency" of the Nigerian Police Force.

He stated this in his address at the public hearing on a bill for an Act to repeal the Police ACT CAP 19, 2004 organised by the Senate Committee on Police Affairs.

The hearing is currently holding at the Conference Hall 231, Senate New Building National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

The Police Reform Bill is sponsored by Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah and was debated up to Second Reading in the House before being referred to the Committee.

In his opening remarks, Deputy Senate Majority Leader Ibn Na’Allah, who spoke on behalf of the Senate President Bukola Saraki noted that “A revamped policing structure will provide better guarantees for the rights and freedom of citizens".

“This proposed law will enhance communal relations, and in order to do this, will establish a Divisional State Police Board to foster better engagement with the people and the communities in which they live," he added.

Speaking at the event, Oba Akiolu said: "It is the Nigerian Army who actually killed the efficiency and the progress of the Police". Aside that, he restated the need for "adequate funding and not the normal envelope budget".

Also present at the hearing include Inspector-General of Police Ibrahim Idris, Obi of Onitsha, His Royal Majesty Igwe Alfred Achebe, among others.