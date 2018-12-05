Nigerian Army Killed Police Efficiency, Says Oba Akiolu

"It is the Nigerian Army who actually killed the efficiency and the progress of the Police," he said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 05, 2018

Oba Rilwan Akiolu, Oba of Lagos, has said the Nigerian Army "killed the efficiency" of the Nigerian Police Force.

He stated this in his address at the public hearing on a bill for an Act to repeal the Police ACT CAP 19, 2004 organised by the Senate Committee on Police Affairs.

The hearing is currently holding at the Conference Hall 231, Senate New Building National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

The Police Reform Bill is sponsored by Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah and was debated up to Second Reading in the House before being referred to the Committee.

In his opening remarks, Deputy Senate Majority Leader Ibn Na’Allah, who spoke on behalf of the Senate President Bukola Saraki noted that “A revamped policing structure will provide better guarantees for the rights and freedom of citizens".

“This proposed law will enhance communal relations, and in order to do this, will establish a Divisional State Police Board to foster better engagement with the people and the communities in which they live," he added.

Speaking at the event, Oba Akiolu said: "It is the Nigerian Army who actually killed the efficiency and the progress of the Police". Aside that, he restated the need for "adequate funding and not the normal envelope budget".

Also present at the hearing include Inspector-General of Police Ibrahim Idris, Obi of Onitsha, His Royal Majesty Igwe Alfred Achebe, among others.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME JUST IN: Small Doctor Released from Prison
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech After Buratai's Petition, Police Rearrest Adeyanju For 'Cyberstalking'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police: 16 Officers Killed In Zamfara Ambush
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME 'Dozens Were Killed' — Policeman's Family Says Police Lied About Zamfara Attack Casualty Toll
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Abduct Three Health Workers In Ondo, Demand N50m Ransom
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Three Dead, Eight Injured, Houses Burnt As Birthday Party Turns Bloody In Bauchi
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Two Powerful Men Behind Buhari’s Slow Progress –Aisha
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News BREAKING: Fayose 'Involved In Accident' On Third Mainland Bridge
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Entertainment 'Clone' Buhari Mocked On American Late-Night Show
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections PDP Presidential Rally Latest Form Of MMM In Town, Say Arewa Youth Group
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Re-examining Oyedepo’s Comment On Jubril From Sudan By Kunle Yomi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Buhari Isn't A Candidate For 2019 Presidential Election, Says Okupe
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Dear Bishop Oyedepo, God Is Not Happy With Your False Witness On Jubril By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Suspect Indicts Aisha Buhari's Sister, Babachir Lawal In N50m Fraud
Corruption VIDEO: Suspect Implicates Aisha Buhari's Sister, Babachir Lawal In N50m Fraud
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Our Bishop Has Goofed! By Tife Owolabi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Again, Tinubu Attacks Atiku, Says He’s Not Fit For Presidency​
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Paul Usoro Picked Up Two Days Before His First NEC Meeting As NBA President
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER 2019: Obasanjo, Atiku, Secondus Meet, Renew Strategies​
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad