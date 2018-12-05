Police: 16 Officers Killed In Zamfara Ambush

The Police had earlier claimed that one officer was killed in the attack.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 05, 2018

The Nigeria Police Force has said it lost 16 officers in the ambush by bandits which occurred on Thursday, November 29, 2018.

The Police had earlier claimed that one officer was killed in the attack.

However, in the latest development, the Police said it rescued 20 officers alive, while 16 bodies were recovered.

This is coming after a report by SaharaReporters in which a relative of one of the affected officers said the Police lied about the casualty figure. See Also Sahara Reporters 'Dozens Were Killed' — Policeman's Family Says Police Lied About Zamfara Attack Casualty Toll 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

According to the Public Relations Officer of Zamfara State Police Command, 16 officers were found dead after search-and-rescue operations.

“The search-and-rescue operations embarked on by the Police Joint Intervention Force to rescue the missing Police Personnel after the 29th November, 2018, onslaught on the armed bandits in which 104 armed bandits were killed, fifty (50) bandits hideouts in three (3) camps destroyed and recovery of over five hundred (500) cattle and seventy nine (79) sheep from the possession of the armed bandits resulted in the successful rescue of twenty (20) policemen alive, while sixteen (16) Police personnel were found dead after the rescue operations carried out by the Police Joint Intervention Force," the statement read.

The Inspector General of Police condoled with the families of the deceased stating that “their supreme price they paid for the security and safety of the Country will not be in vain".

The Police has, however, not disclosed the names of the affected officers.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Suspect Indicts Aisha Buhari's Sister, Babachir Lawal In N50m Fraud
Corruption VIDEO: Suspect Implicates Aisha Buhari's Sister, Babachir Lawal In N50m Fraud
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME JUST IN: Small Doctor Released from Prison
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech After Buratai's Petition, Police Rearrest Adeyanju For 'Cyberstalking'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Nigerian Army Killed Police Efficiency, Says Oba Akiolu
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME 'Dozens Were Killed' — Policeman's Family Says Police Lied About Zamfara Attack Casualty Toll
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Abduct Three Health Workers In Ondo, Demand N50m Ransom
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Two Powerful Men Behind Buhari’s Slow Progress –Aisha
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News BREAKING: Fayose 'Involved In Accident' On Third Mainland Bridge
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Entertainment 'Clone' Buhari Mocked On American Late-Night Show
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections PDP Presidential Rally Latest Form Of MMM In Town, Say Arewa Youth Group
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Re-examining Oyedepo’s Comment On Jubril From Sudan By Kunle Yomi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Buhari Isn't A Candidate For 2019 Presidential Election, Says Okupe
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Dear Bishop Oyedepo, God Is Not Happy With Your False Witness On Jubril By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Suspect Indicts Aisha Buhari's Sister, Babachir Lawal In N50m Fraud
Corruption VIDEO: Suspect Implicates Aisha Buhari's Sister, Babachir Lawal In N50m Fraud
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Our Bishop Has Goofed! By Tife Owolabi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Again, Tinubu Attacks Atiku, Says He’s Not Fit For Presidency​
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Paul Usoro Picked Up Two Days Before His First NEC Meeting As NBA President
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER 2019: Obasanjo, Atiku, Secondus Meet, Renew Strategies​
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad