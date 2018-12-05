Police: 16 Officers Killed In Zamfara Ambush

The Nigeria Police Force has said it lost 16 officers in the ambush by bandits which occurred on Thursday, November 29, 2018.

The Police had earlier claimed that one officer was killed in the attack.

However, in the latest development, the Police said it rescued 20 officers alive, while 16 bodies were recovered.

This is coming after a report by SaharaReporters in which a relative of one of the affected officers said the Police lied about the casualty figure. See Also Sahara Reporters 'Dozens Were Killed' — Policeman's Family Says Police Lied About Zamfara Attack Casualty Toll

According to the Public Relations Officer of Zamfara State Police Command, 16 officers were found dead after search-and-rescue operations.

“The search-and-rescue operations embarked on by the Police Joint Intervention Force to rescue the missing Police Personnel after the 29th November, 2018, onslaught on the armed bandits in which 104 armed bandits were killed, fifty (50) bandits hideouts in three (3) camps destroyed and recovery of over five hundred (500) cattle and seventy nine (79) sheep from the possession of the armed bandits resulted in the successful rescue of twenty (20) policemen alive, while sixteen (16) Police personnel were found dead after the rescue operations carried out by the Police Joint Intervention Force," the statement read.

The Inspector General of Police condoled with the families of the deceased stating that “their supreme price they paid for the security and safety of the Country will not be in vain".

The Police has, however, not disclosed the names of the affected officers.