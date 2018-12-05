Politicians Plan To Unleash Mayhem In Delta During 2019 Elections, Says Group

The Delta Central Equity Group (DCEG) has alleged that there are plans to "unleash mayhem in Delta Central Senatorial District during the 2019 general election".

DCEG is an amalgamation of youth groups within the Delta Central Senatorial District, dedicated to the principles of equity and justice within the governing framework/structure of Delta State.

At its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held on Tuesday at the Dome Event Centre (Glass House), Ughelli-Patani Expressway, Ughelli, Delta State, the group alleged that there were plans by one of the political parties to carry out violence in the district to make the election inconclusive.

In a communique issued shortly after a one-day retreat and an enlarged National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the group, signed by the convener of the group, Morris Idiovwa and Festus Otesiri Igherebuo, Urhobo Youth President, obtained by SaharaReporters, noted "plans to turn Delta Central Senatorial District into a theater of war so as to again achieve the grand plot of an inconclusive election".

The communique read: "There are ongoing behind-the-scene plots to incite and mobilise Delta Central youth as cannon fodders for election-related violence and upheaval to achieve the same set goal during the gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections. Then there is the not-so-hidden and unfolding grand design to precipitate absolute chaos within Delta Central on the date of the gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections to achieve the same grand goal.

"The Delta Central Equity Group NEC, having carefully considered these issues, has resolved as follows: That every son and daughter of Delta Central Senatorial District must reject every attempt by political desperadoes to manipulate them to achieve selfish political ends. That the security forces must both be neutral and perceived to be so during the course of these coming elections.

"That we, the youth of Delta Central, wholeheartedly reject any and every attempt by narrow-minded and wicked ethnic irredentists to sow chaos within our district to achieve their evil political goals. That we the youth of Delta Central stand firm on the side of justice and equity and shall continue to work towards these noble goals in the governing political framework in Delta State.

"That we the youth of Delta Central, under the banner of Delta Central Equity Group (DCEG), will fiercely resist any and every attempt by foreign-based political merchants to turn our district into a theater of war to achieve their evil agenda. That we will not accept any form of political gang-up and narrow ethnic supremacist calculations, devoid of justice and equity in the governing framework of Delta State.

"In conclusion Delta Central Equity Group wishes to state unequivocally that we shall always work with the twin attributes of justice and equity in espousing our vision for a united and equitable governing framework in Delta State today and always. Also, we hereby enjoin every political actor or group plotting to destabilise Delta Central for whatever narrow political calculation to bury such thoughts forthwith as we will not tolerate any attempt to do otherwise.

"Also, we want to state our readiness and resolve to work with all security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure peaceful conduct of the elections in the Delta Central area and to ensure that no single voter, duly registered, is disenfranchised by any means during the elections."