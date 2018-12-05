'We Bought Diesel For Rescue Operations To Continue' — Residents Lament Pace Of Work On Collapsed Building In Rivers

Members of the Nzuko Obodoukwu clan in Imo State have held a rally to call for better resources to aid the rescue of people still trapped in the rubble of the seven-storey building that collapsed in Rivers State more than one week ago.

Members of the clan expressed dissatisfaction with the slow rate of work recorded by the evacuation team, adding that one of their family members is trapped in the building.

President of the clan, Benjamin Obidegwu, stated that the clan had assisted with the evacuation, and expressed sadness that hopes of rescuing others trapped under the rubble is fading.

Obidiegwu also disclosed that a brother of one of the victims had to buy diesel for the evacuation team to aid the rescue process.

“We have tried in our capacity to get the needed help at rescuing not only our brother, but all others trapped under the debris of the collapsed structure. The brother of one the victims had to buy 150 litres of diesel after the rescue team stopped work due to shortage of diesel," he said.

The Nzuko Obodoukwu clan maintained that those yet to be rescued, if alive, would not be in the right frame of mind.

They, however, questioned the lack of urgency and resources deployed to rescue those still trapped.

“We wish to state categorically that the resources deployed to save our brother, Morgan, and others leaves much to be desired. The lack of urgency on the part of the rescue team and the low sympathy this ugly incident got, necessitated by the worrisome disposition of the media, is a cause for concern," he said.

He urged all relevant agencies to hasten up the pace of rescue activities at the site.

Meanwhile, the South-South Zonal Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Martins Ejike, had disclosed that 44 people have been brought out --- 31 alive and 13 dead.

Ejike lamented the lack of adequate manpower in carrying out their operations, adding that the rescue team had to work with the assistance of collaborators.