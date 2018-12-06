Atiku’s Cousin Umar Ardo Tipped To Leave PDP For Buhari's Party APC

Ardo, who is a cousin of Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the PDP, was interested in the PDP ticket but withdrew ahead of the primary, alleging irregularities.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 06, 2018

Dr. Umar Ardo, an aspirant for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket to contest the Adamawa State governorship election, is set to dump the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, following the defection of Muhammadu Tahir, another aspirant, from the PDP to the APC, Ardo is being tipped to follow suit.

Tahir, who was Deputy Governor during the eight-month administration of Governor Bala Ngilari, defected to the APC on Tuesday, and then accompanied Jibrilla Bindow, Governor of the state, to the commissioning of Buhari's North-East campaign office in Yola, the Adamawa State capital.

Sources close to Bindow have told SaharaReporters that Ardo may dump the PDP on Friday. 

“Ardo was to announce his defection on Tuesday but postponed it to Friday,” an aide of Bindow said.

Similarly, Bindow's second term bid got a boost during Tahir's defection, as Hassan Turaki, who is better known as Yedi and is a sworn enemy of the Governor, was also sighted on his entourage. 
 

