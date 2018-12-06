EFCC Arraigns Four Dangote Staff For 'Diverting' 800 Bags Of Cement Worth N15million

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned four Dangote staff — Adewale Dalmeida, Ibrahim Lawal, Afeez Olaniba and Lukman Adam — before an Ogun State High Court in Abeokuta for alleged conspiracy and stealing.

They were arraigned on a two-count charge before Justice O.J. Bamgbose on Thursday.

According to the anti-graft agency, the trio connived to divert nine trucks loaded with 800 bags of cements each.

Count on of the charges read: “That you Adewale Dalmeida, Ibrahim Lawal, Afeez Olaniba and Lukman Adam between May and August 2018 at Ibese within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court conspired amongst yourselves to commit felony, to wit: stealing of the sum of N15,940,800.00 (fifteen million, nine hundred and forty thousand, eight hundred Naira) property of Dangote Cement Place.

"That you Adewale Dalmeida, Ibrahim Lawal, Afeez Olaniba and Lukman Adam between May and August 2018 at Ibese within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court stole nine trucks of cement valued at N15,940,800.00 (fifteen million, nine hundred and forty thousand, eight hundred Naira) property of Dangote Cement Place."

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.

However, before the plea, a slight drama ensued as the defendants insisted they do not understand the English Language, necessitating the court to provide them three different persons who interpreted to them in Hausa, Yoruba and Pidgin English.

Following their not guilty pleas, counsel to the EFCC, Idris Mohammed, prayed the court to remand them in prison custody pending the commencement of their trial.

The defense counsel, however, made an oral application for their bail which the court rejected.

The counsel urged the court to grant bail or remand them in the custody of the EFCC where they have been since September.

Justice Bamgbose remanded all defendants in Ibara prison custody, Abeokuta and adjourned till December 17, 2018 for hearing of bail application and commencement of trial.