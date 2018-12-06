I'm Excited, My Next Album Is Ready, Says Asa

“My next album is ready and I am excited. I think you’d like it because I enjoyed it. I love the songs in them and I am very excited to introduce it to people. So, early next year,” She said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 06, 2018

After a brief hiatus in the music scene, Bukola Elemide, popularly known as Asa, has announced to SaharaTV that she will release her next album early next year.

Four years ago, in 2014 precisely, was the last time the singer released a complete body of work. The project which was titled 'Bed of Stone' was well received as singles like 'Dead Again', 'Eyo', 'Satan Be Gone' and 'The One That Never Comes' became instant favourites with Asa's fans.

Asa has been going on a world tour which took place from 2015 to 2018. However, within that period, fans have called for new songs from the artiste.

SaharaReporters had earlier written a feature article asking the whereabouts of the singer. See Also Arts There's 'Fire On The Mountain'; Where Is Asa? 0 Comments 1 Month Ago

In an interview with SaharaTV on Thursday, she revealed that her next project would be early next year. Upon release, Asa said she will be going on tour.

“My next album is ready and I am excited. I think you’d like it because I enjoyed it. I love the songs in them and I am very excited to introduce it to people. So, early next year. There is going to be a tour definitely, Nigeria,” She told SaharaTV.

Speaking further, Asa who is in Nigeria, said her stay in Nigeria has been good. “It's home. I'm home with my family and friends. It's been good,” the soulful singer said.

Asa was born in Paris to Nigerian parents and she grew up listening to artistes like Marvin Gaye, Fela Kuti, Bob Marley, Aretha Franklin, King Sunny Adé, Diana Ross, Nina Simone, whom she learnt from. Her first album was self-titled 'Asa', which was released in 2007 with production credit to Cobhams Asuquo.

