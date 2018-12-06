Tahir, Ex-Adamawa Deputy Governor, Dumps Atiku For Buhari

Muhammadu Chubado Tahir, former Adamawa State Deputy Governor, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to lend support to President Muhamadu Buhari's re-election bid.

On Tuesday, he accompanied Governor Jibrilla Bindow to commission Buhari's North-East campaign office in Yola, the Adamawa State capital.

Before his defection, Tahir, who was Deputy Governor during the eight-month administration of Governor Bala Ngilari, was a strong contributor to the support base of Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate.

Addressing a cheering crowd, he said: "After carefully weighing the options, I came to a conclusion that APC is the party for all reasonable Nigerians.

“I can tell you without mincing words that PDP, in particular, is an assemblage of falsehood and lies.

“Here in our state, for instance, it is evidently clear that by reason of real dividends of democracy, the APC stands out and we can only give kudos to Governor Bindow.”

However, his defection may have been triggered by the governorship primary of the PDP, which he and Dr. Umar Ardo withdrew from on the eve of its conduct, alleging irregularities.