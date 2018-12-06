Victory For Democracy, Sowore As Reps Approve June 12 As Democracy Day

The move comes six months after Sowore made the promise, at a town hall meeting in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital on June 23, 2018, to formalise the date if he becomes President next year.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 06, 2018

Omoyele Sowore, human rights activist and pro-democracy campaigner, who is also the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), has hailed the move by the House of Representatives to approve June 12 as Nigeria's new Democracy Day.

 Sowore Announces Plan To Make June 12 Democracy Day, 3 Days Before President Buhari's Decision

The move comes six months after Sowore made the promise, at a town hall meeting in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital on June 23, 2018, to formalise the date if he becomes President next year. 

Three days later, in what was deemed a political move, the President Muhammadu Buhari led-administration also announced plans to make June 12 Nigeria's new Democracy Day.

On Thursday, the House of Representatives announced that June 12 be commemorated as Nigeria's new Democracy Day with the last celebrated date, May 29 now, to be permanently replaced in the Public Holiday's act. 

In 1993, Sowore fought for the de-annulment of June 12 election while he was Student Union President of the University of Lagos. The election, referred to as Nigeria's freest and fairest elections, was annulled by General Ibrahim Babangida.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Two Powerful Men Behind Buhari’s Slow Progress –Aisha
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Entertainment 'Clone' Buhari Mocked On American Late-Night Show
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Buhari Mulls Cabinet Reshuffle Ahead Of 2019 Elections
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Christianity I’m Dangerously Wealthy, Receive Booty From No Govt – Oyedepo
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Entertainment 'A President Who Doesn't Matter' — Buhari 'Clone' Mocked Again, This Time By South African Comedian
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Elections Atiku’s Cousin Umar Ardo Tipped To Leave PDP For Buhari's Party APC
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Two Powerful Men Behind Buhari’s Slow Progress –Aisha
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Entertainment 'Clone' Buhari Mocked On American Late-Night Show
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Buhari Mulls Cabinet Reshuffle Ahead Of 2019 Elections
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Opinion Dear Bishop Oyedepo, God Is Not Happy With Your False Witness On Jubril By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion If Buhari Will Reshuffle His Cabinet, These Ministers Shouldn’t Go To The “Next Level” By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Christianity I’m Dangerously Wealthy, Receive Booty From No Govt – Oyedepo
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Entertainment 'A President Who Doesn't Matter' — Buhari 'Clone' Mocked Again, This Time By South African Comedian
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News BREAKING: Fayose 'Involved In Accident' On Third Mainland Bridge
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Oyedepo And The Perils Of Satire By Azu Ishiekwene
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
New Telegraph Newspaper 2019: We Don’t Need Amosun, Okorocha To Win – Adams Oshiomhole
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Elections Atiku’s Cousin Umar Ardo Tipped To Leave PDP For Buhari's Party APC
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections Tahir, Ex-Adamawa Deputy Governor, Dumps Atiku For Buhari
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad