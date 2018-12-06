Victory For Democracy, Sowore As Reps Approve June 12 As Democracy Day

Omoyele Sowore, human rights activist and pro-democracy campaigner, who is also the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), has hailed the move by the House of Representatives to approve June 12 as Nigeria's new Democracy Day.

Video of Sowore Announces Plan To Make June 12 Democracy Day, 3 Days Before President Buhari&#039;s Decision Sowore Announces Plan To Make June 12 Democracy Day, 3 Days Before President Buhari's Decision

The move comes six months after Sowore made the promise, at a town hall meeting in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital on June 23, 2018, to formalise the date if he becomes President next year.

Three days later, in what was deemed a political move, the President Muhammadu Buhari led-administration also announced plans to make June 12 Nigeria's new Democracy Day.

On Thursday, the House of Representatives announced that June 12 be commemorated as Nigeria's new Democracy Day with the last celebrated date, May 29 now, to be permanently replaced in the Public Holiday's act.

In 1993, Sowore fought for the de-annulment of June 12 election while he was Student Union President of the University of Lagos. The election, referred to as Nigeria's freest and fairest elections, was annulled by General Ibrahim Babangida.