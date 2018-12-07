Call EFCC To Order, Zamfara Group Tells Buhari

The Zamfara Unity Forum has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to call the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to order.

They accused EFCC of "arresting and detaining Mallam Daudu Lawal, the consensus governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State for more than one week", without reason.

A statement by Comrade Usman Bungudu, Convener of the Zamfara Unity Forum on Friday, noted that EFCC "is being used by influential politicians to influence the outcome of the 2019 governorship election in Zamfara State".

The statement read:"The incumbent Governor, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, has allegedly been unable to get his Commissioner of Finance, Alhaji Mukhtar Idris, to be the party’s candidate.

“It is unfortunate that the EFCC will allow itself to be used to influence the outcome of the Zamfara governorship election with the arrest of Mallam Lawal for reasons nobody has been told up till now. His friends and associates have reported that all efforts to reach him have proved abortive, meaning he is being kept incommunicado. How can EFCC keep someone for a week without giving information to his family?

“Information reaching us now suggests that the EFCC is planning to resurrect charges that had been dispensed with years ago, just in time to pressurise him to drop out of the governorship race in favour of the anointed candidate or somebody else. This is definitely a threat to this democracy. Institutions of state, such as EFCC, should never allow themselves to be used to further the political interests of certain sections."

The group called on President Muhammadu Buhari to "call the EFCC to order so that the credibility of the 2019 general election is not called to question," noting that “today former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, is being respected both locally and internationally because he is believed to have allowed credible elections to hold in 2015. If President Buhari does not call EFCC to order, as we are seeing in Zamfara State, then his legacy will be questioned and this will haunt him".