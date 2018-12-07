He Owns A University But Doesn't Understand Satire, Seun Kuti Taunts Oyedepo

Nigerian singer, Seun Kuti has taken a swipe at Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, over his comment on the possibility of an impostor taking the place of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a video that went viral on social media earlier this week, Oyedepo had commented on an article written by Dare Olatunji in The Nation Newspaper, where the writer ridiculed the notion of a body double for Buhari.

Olatunji wrote: "I can report authoritatively that representatives of the Jubril family, having discovered the gigantic swindle, suddenly showed up in Abuja the other day and demanded to be compensated with a power-sharing arrangement at the federal level in perpetuity, plus 50 per cent of Nigeria’s oil revenues for ten years in the first instance. Failing this, they warned, they would tell their story to the whole world.

"I can also reveal that the Nigerian authorities have entered into frantic negotiations with Jubril’s family to head off what is sure to earn a double entry in the Guinness Book of Records as the world’s Dirtiest and Worst-kept Secret. The UK authorities are mediating.

"Meanwhile, dependable sources tell me that Abuja is close to unraveling the true identity of the fake Jew parading himself on faked foreign soil as Nnamdi Kanu."

However, Oyedepo appeared to have misjudged the writer's intentions, as he quoted parts of the article, stating that "So far, to my knowledge, no official statement has refuted this claim, which simply implies that Nigeria may truly be up for sale".

Commenting on Oyedepo's sermon on Friday, Seun Kuti, son of the late Afrobeats Maestro, Fela Kuti slammed the bishop for his inability to “understand satire”.

Alongside a picture that read: "Oyedepo owns a university but doesn't understand satire!! Ifa take the wheel, please!!" he wrote “ You can be 'dangerously rich' doesn’t mean you can buy enough knowledge to understand satire. Someone that doesn’t pay tax is dangerously rich and Lagos State is chasing me up and down.”