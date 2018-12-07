Nigerians In Diaspora Won't Vote In 2019 Elections, Says Presidency

Abike Dabiri-Erewa

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, has said Nigerians in the Diaspora won't vote in the 201o general election.

She stated this at a meeting with Stanislaus Kamazi, while Rwanda's High Commissioner to Nigeria, in Abuja.

Noting that Nigerians in the Diaspora had contributed significantly to the economy, she said there were ongoing efforts by the Federal Government to ensure that they participate in elections, but this would take place after 2019, NAN reported.

“Nigerians abroad have the touch of the government, Nigerians in the Diaspora have remitted about 22 billion dollars annually. But, beyond the remittance, they also want to vote and efforts are being made to achieve that; though, not in 2019. It is one of what we hope that will happen in subsequent elections,” she said.

In his remarks, the high commissioner said there were a lot of lessons to learn from Rwanda's Diaspora policy, noting that Rwanda’s new administration had created a platform for the Diaspora to be part of the country and enjoy the same right as the citizens in the country.

