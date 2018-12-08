Labourer Sentenced To 2 Months Jail For Stealing Crate Of Eggs

by New Telegraph Dec 08, 2018

A Karmo Grade I Area Court, Abuja, on Thursday sentenced a labourer, Abdulahi Danjuma, to two months in prison for stealing one roll of sachet cowbell powdered milk, a carton of Vaseline blueseal and one crate of eggs, this is according to a News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report.

The judge, Alhaji Inuwa Maiwada, found Danjuma of no fixed address guilty of house breaking and theft. Maiwada, however, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N5,000 while warning him to desist from committing crime. The judge ordered that the milk be returned to the owner.

The prosecutor, Mrs. Ukagha Ijeoma, told the court that two traders, Isreal Abraham and Mohammed Sani, both of NNPC Quarters Life Camp, Abuja, reported the matter at the Life Camp Police Station on Dec. 3.

The prosecutor told the court that the convict broke into Sani’s shop and stole a carton of Vaseline bluseseal, one roll of Cowball powder milk, and one crate of egg all valued N5,000. Ijeoma said that the convict was apprehended and handed over to the police immediately. She said that during police investigation and interrogation, the convict admitted to committing the offence and one roll of powder milk was recovered from him. The prosecutor said the offence contravened sections 354 and 287 of the Penal Code.

The convict pleaded guilty to the charges and begged court for leniency. Ijeoma, therefore, urged the court to invoke Section 347 of the Administration of Criminal Justices Act, 2015 on summary trial.

New Telegraph

