Seven Killed, Dozens Injured As Boko Haram Launches Four Attacks in 48 Hours

Hundreds of motorists and travellers, who were plying that route at the time of the attacks, were forced to sleep in the bushes for their safety.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 08, 2018

Residents of Borno State have experienced a wave of attacks by Boko Haram terrorists within the last two days.

SaharaReporters gathered that at least four attacks were recorded, which left seven persons dead, including two soldiers. Dozens were also injured in the attacks.

An aid worker who witnessed the attack in Rann told SaharaReporters that five persons lost their lives, while many houses were razed.

"We experienced heavy and massive explosions and gunshots by Boko Haram terrorists. This made us run into the bush and outskirts of town for safety. The attacks continued until around 9pm on Thursday night. We lost five persons and dozens were wounded. Three persons were evacuated to Maiduguri due the critical nature of their injuries. All humanitarian partners have been evacuated to Maiduguri until the situation is brought under countrol. I was one of those evacuated at the last trip, together with officials of the UNDSS around 5:22pm on Friday," the aid worker told SaharaReporters.

The terrorists also attempted to infiltrate Bama town in the early hours of Friday, but were subsequently repelled by the troops. Similarly, there were reports that the terrorists also attacked Ngala but details were still sketchy at the time of this report.

Meanwhile, an attack was launched on a military base in Jakana town, about 23 kilometers from Maiduguri, along Maiduguri/Kano highway. A security operative told SaharaReporters that two soldiers were killed, while others were injured when the terrorists made an attempt invade the base. They were, however, were repelled by the soldiers.

