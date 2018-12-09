Sowore’s Supporters Detained By Lagos CP For Pasting Posters

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 09, 2018

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested six supporters of Omoyele Sowore, presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC).

The Police accused them of breaching the Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency laws by pasting posters at night and damaging campaign posters belonging to candidates of other political parties.

However, Olagokun Banwo, popularly known as 'Proficient', who led the team, denied damaging posters of other political parties.

Speaking on the incident, Banwo said: "We were arrested for pasting Sowore's posters, but we didn't tear posters of any other party. How can we, who are part of those calling for the arrest of those damaging campaign posters, go about committing the same offence?"

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos Command, CSP Chike Oti, maintained that the six are guilty of breaching Lagos signage law and removing posters of other political parties and candidates.

"The anti-crime patrol team of the Lagos State Police Command, Ikeja Division, around 2:30am on December 9, 2018, arrested six young men, namely: Olagokun Odunayo, Kool-Kloud Henry, Ugaju Joseph, Damilola Omidiji, Michael Kate and Banwo Olagokun, tearing posters of other political parties and replacing them with that of the African Action Congress. Their action is contrary to the Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency laws that forbid advertisers from pasting posters at no other hour than the day time," he said.

The six persons are still in custody and the Lagos Police PRO maintained that they will be charged to court.

Speaking on the arrest via his Twitter handle, Sowore wrote: “I just spoke with the DPO of Area F and he shockingly revealed that the Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal ordered that our supporters be kept in detention for pasting my posters. Mr. Edgar hasn’t been reachable since”.

Sowore, a pro-democracy campaigner and human rights activist, has called for their immediate release from detention.

The Police Commissioner could not be reached at the time of filing this report.

