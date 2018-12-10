EFCC Arrests Theodore Orji's Son For 'Money Laundering'

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested Ogbonna Orji, son of the former Governor of Abia State, Theodore Orji, over allegations of money laundering.

According to the anti-graft commission. they were arrested after cars alleged to have been bought by the sons from illegal proceeds were traced to them at a night club in Abuja.

EFCC also debunked the claims that the commission raided the house of one of the sons of Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Report of the arrested was disclosed via a series of tweets that read: "The recent arrest of Ogbonna Orji, son of Sen. Theodore Orji, over money laundering, has absolutely nothing to do with son of ex-VP Atiku Abubakar.

"The former Abia governor has been under investigations by the EFCC, for money laundering activities, which was discovered to have been carried out through his sons.

"The EFCC had been on the trail of cars allegedly bought by the sons, and last Friday the cars were traced to a night club in Abuja, where operatives waited patiently through the night to arrest the owners — Ogbonna and his friend, Kelvin Ilonah.

"They were arrested at about 5am on Saturday, and they led operatives to their three-flat apartment, where documents retrieved showed that it was rented at a rate of N13million per annum.

"They have so far given useful information to the EFCC, which is aiding in investigations. It should be made clear that the EFCC never "went after" Atiku's sons, neither was Atiku's son arrested by the EFCC."