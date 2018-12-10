'Evasive' NBA President Usoro Escapes Arraignment By EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has failed to arraign the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Paul Usoro (SAN).

Usoro appeared before the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos on Monday for arraignment for alleged N1.4 billion fraud preferred against him by the anti-graft commission. But the arraignment could not go on due to the inability of the commission to serve his lawyer.

Counsel to the commission, Rotimi Oyedepo, said Usoro had been evading charges hence the reason he could not be served the charge sheet.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported the arrival of Usoro at the Federal High court for the scheduled arraigned on allegation that he connived with the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Emmanuel Udom, to launder money.

EFCC said the offences contravened Section 18 (a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 and punishable under Section 15(3) of the same Act.

EFCC sources have also confirmed to SaharaReporters that the senior lawyer is currently at EFCC’s office in Ikoyi to receive his charge.

Although Usoro, through his lawyer, Wole Olanipekun (SAN), had asked the presiding judge, Justice Muslim Hassan, to compel the EFCC to serve him in court, Oyedepo has opposed the plea, stating that only the investigating officer on the case can serve the defendant.

Justice Hassan subsequently adjourned to December 18 by which EFCC is expected to have served the defendant.

The NBA chairman is charged alongside four others — Nsikan Nkan, Akwa Ibom Commissioner for Finance; Mfon Udomah, Akwa Ibom Accountant-General; Uwemedimo Nwoko, Akwa Ibom State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice; and one Margaret Ukpe — all of whom are said to be at large.