'Evasive' NBA President Usoro Escapes Arraignment By EFCC

Usoro appeared before the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos on Monday for arraignment for alleged N1.4 billion fraud preferred against him by the anti-graft commission. But the arraignment could not go on due to the inability of the commission to serve his lawyer. Counsel to the commission, Rotimi Oyedepo, said Usoro had been evading charges hence the reason he could not be served the charge sheet.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 10, 2018

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has failed to arraign the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Paul Usoro (SAN).

Usoro appeared before the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos on Monday for arraignment for alleged N1.4 billion fraud preferred against him by the anti-graft commission. But the arraignment could not go on due to the inability of the commission to serve his lawyer. 

Counsel to the commission, Rotimi Oyedepo, said Usoro had been evading charges hence the reason he could not be served the charge sheet.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported the arrival of Usoro at the Federal High court for the scheduled arraigned on allegation that he connived with the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Emmanuel Udom, to launder money. 

EFCC said the offences contravened Section 18 (a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 and punishable under Section 15(3) of the same Act.

EFCC sources have also confirmed to SaharaReporters that the senior lawyer is currently at EFCC’s office in Ikoyi to receive his charge.

Although Usoro, through his lawyer, Wole Olanipekun (SAN), had asked the presiding judge, Justice Muslim Hassan, to compel the EFCC to serve him in court, Oyedepo has opposed the plea, stating that only the investigating officer on the case can serve the defendant. 

Justice Hassan subsequently adjourned to December 18 by which EFCC is expected to have served the defendant.

The NBA chairman is charged alongside four others — Nsikan Nkan, Akwa Ibom Commissioner for Finance; Mfon Udomah, Akwa Ibom Accountant-General; Uwemedimo Nwoko, Akwa Ibom State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice; and one Margaret Ukpe — all of whom are said to be at large.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: NBA President Paul Usoro Arrives Lagos High Court For Arraignment
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arrests Theodore Orji's Son For 'Money Laundering'
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Exclusive DETAILS: EFCC’s 10-Count Corruption Charge Against NBA President Usoro
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
CRIME Court Remands Christ, Others For Unlawful Importation of 1,570 Pump Action Rifles
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Corruption Alleged Corruption: Our Dilemma Over Atiku – Prof Itse Sagay
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Corruption EFCC Storms Ekiti, Seals Buildings Linked To Fayose
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Christianity Mbaka ‘Escapes’ Assassination
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News 2019: Despite Presidential Veto, INEC Forecloses Use Of Incident Form​
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Electoral Act: National Assembly Plans To Override Buhari This Week, APC Senators Kick
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: NBA President Paul Usoro Arrives Lagos High Court For Arraignment
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Elections Sowore’s Supporters Detained By Lagos CP For Pasting Posters
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: EFCC 'Storms' Doyin Okupe's Residence
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption EFCC Arrests Theodore Orji's Son For 'Money Laundering'
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insurgency Beaufils: ISIS W’Africa Behind Attacks On Nigerian Military
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Atiku Campaign: How Jonathan, Others Prevailed On Wike Not To Resign
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
The Nation Newspaper Stop Sealing Up Suspects’ Assets, Falana Tells EFCC​
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections Nobody Wants To Give Me Credit For June 12 '93 Election, Says Babangida
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics 2019: North Will Not Vote On Sentiment, Says Elders’ Forum
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad