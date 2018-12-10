'It's Fake News By PDP' — Garba Shehu Denies Atiku's Son's House Was Raided

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media and Publicity), has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is a "flowing stream of fake news".

He stated this in response to the reports that the account of the PDP vice-presidential candidate was frozen, and that the house of the son of Atiku Abubakar, PDP presidential candidate was raided by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to Shehu, the reports are untrue and is just "another manifestation of the PDP's growing expertise in fake news".

A statement by the president's spokesman read: "The story about the raid 'ordered by Buhari-led government' on the home of PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar’s son and the fairy tale on the alleged blockage of the bank accounts of the running mate, [former] Governor Peter Obi and his family are both untrue, and should be dismissed as just another manifestation of the PDP’s growing expertise in fake news.

"Nigerians must be becoming wary by now, of a political party with absolutely nothing to offer in the coming elections and has instead, transformed into a knight in shining armor, slaying the truth. In this so-called transformation, PDP has changed into nothing but to a ceaselessly flowing stream of fake news.

"It is impossible to find in Nigeria today, anyone propagating fake news more than the PDP. Our advice to Nigerians is: Ignore them."