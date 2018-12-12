58-Year-Old Man Defiles 14-Year-Old Daughter In Lagos

Johnson Okon

One Johnson Okon, aged 58, has been accused of defiling his 14-year-old daughter.

Edgal Imohimi, Lagos State Commissioner of Police, stated this on Tuesday, at a press conference highlighting the activities of the command.

According to Imohimi, aside the father, a security guard and commercial motorcyclist, also defiled the minor. She reported the incident to her mother, who refused to believe her and instead warned her not to tell anyone.

The victim, however, ran away from home and sought refuge in the home of her father's friend.

“According to the survivor, after her father, a security man/Okada rider, had also defiled her. She reported to her mother who did not believe her and warned her not to tell anybody. The survivor ran away from home and sought refuge in the home of father’s friend because of her mother inaction to intervene," Imohimi stated.