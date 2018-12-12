Fashola Asks Court To Dismiss Falana’s Suit Compelling Nigerian Govt To Fix Oshodi/Apapa Expressway

In his preliminary objection against the suit, Fashola contended that the failure to repair the road has not in any way restricted or breached Falana’s freedom of movement. He also challenged Falana’s locus standi to file the suit, since he has not shown that he has suffered over and above other motorists or people who use the road.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 12, 2018

Babatunde Fashola, the Minister of Works, Housing and Power, has urged the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos to dismiss the fundamental right suit filed by leading human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) challenging the failure of Nigeria's Federal Government to remove the gridlock on the Apapa-Oshodi expressway.

A counter-affidavit deposed to by one Ayodele Otedola, a litigation clerk at the Federal Ministry of Works, on behalf of the Minister, noted that the gridlock on the road “is always caused by tanker drivers who normally follow the route to NPA for the purpose of loading and offloading their goods” and that the Minister’s “effort to clear the road and remove the trailers and tankers has not been easy but that effort has been redoubled to achieve this goal”.

In his preliminary objection against the suit, Fashola contended that the failure to repair the road has not in any way restricted or breached Falana’s freedom of movement. He also challenged Falana’s locus standi to file the suit, since he has not shown that he has suffered over and above other motorists or people who use the road.

In the suit, Falana argued that the state of the road constitutes a threat to his life and violation of his fundamental right to move freely in Lagos guaranteed by Sections 33 and 41 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended and Articles 5 and 12 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act. In the substantive case, the rights lawyer is also seeking the following reliefs:

“1. A DECLARATION that the refusal or failure of the Respondents to remove obstructions, repair and maintain the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway is illegal and unconstitutional as it constitutes a threat to the fundamental right to life of the Applicant guaranteed by Section 33 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended and Article 4 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act (CAP A9) Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

"2. A DECLARATION that the failure or refusal of the Respondents to make the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway safe for motorists is illegal and unconstitutional as it violates the Applicant’s fundamental right to freedom of movement guaranteed by Section 41 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended and Article 12 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act (CAP A9) Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

"3. A DECLARATION that the parking of tankers and trailers on the overhead bridges in Lagos is illegal and unconstitutional as it constitutes a threat to the fundamental right to life of the Applicant and other motorists guaranteed by Section 33 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended and Article 4 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act (CAP A9) Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

"4. A DECLARATION that the Applicant is entitled to his fundamental right to economic, social and cultural development guaranteed by Article 22 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act (Cap A9) Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

"5. AN ORDER directing the Respondents to remove all obstructions, repair and maintain the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway forthwith.”  

The Federal High Court has fixed January 19, 2018 for hearing the substantive suit and the preliminary objection.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption 'Evasive' NBA President Usoro Escapes Arraignment By EFCC
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Declare State Of Emergency On Kidnapping In Ondo, NBA Tells Akeredolu
0 Comments
39 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 10 Arrested As Police Fire Tear-Gas Cannisters At AAC Party Members
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion The Anti-Gay Bill: Should Common Sense Not Prevail? By Raheem Oluwafunminiyi
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Opinion It Is Time To Rescue And Bring Back Our Girls
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
CRIME Prostitute Sells One-Day-Old Baby For N20,000 In Bayelsa
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption EFCC Arraigns Bank Directors Over $153million Linked To Diezani
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Father Kills All His Four Children In Rivers, Sets Self And House Ablaze
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections You Couldn’t Have Dared To Run If You Weren't Handpicked, Jimi Agbaje Tells Sanwo-Olu
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Suspected Kidnapper 'Sunday Dagboru' Shot, Two Others Arrested In Lagos
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER Senate Pays Dariye N85.5m Allowances In Prison​
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections JUST IN: Atiku Signs 2019 Election Peace Accord
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections ‘We’re One of The Largest Parties’ — Sowore's AAC Kicks Against Exclusion From Presidential Debate
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER Explosion Rocks Umuahia Catholic Cathedral
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME 58-Year-Old Man Defiles 14-Year-Old Daughter In Lagos
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Elections 'They Used An Alarmingly Secretive System' — Nigerians Criticise NEDG, BON Over Candidates' Selection For Presidential Debate
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER Uproar In Senate As Buhari Excludes South-South, South-East From EFCC Board​
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
News Gunmen Abduct 18 Passengers In Rivers​
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad