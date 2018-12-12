Gunmen Abduct 18 Passengers In Rivers​

Suspected gunmen have hijacked a commercial bus and abducted all the 18 passengers on board of the vehicle in Rivers State.

The Guardian gathered that the gunmen struck at about 6:58 a.m. yesterday close to Evekwu area of Emohua Local Council of Rivers state.

The bus was said to be travelling along the East-West Road from Ahoada town to Port Harcourt when the incident occurred.

Having successfully intercepted the bus, the gunmen then diverted all the 18 passengers into the bush.

The incident, which caused pandemonium in the area, forced motorists travelling to and fro the East-West Road to congregate around Emohua until the arrival of security agents an hour later to clear the way for them.

The Rivers State Police Command Spokesperson, Nnamdi Omoni, said he was not yet aware of the incident as at press time.

In another development, to curb kidnapping activities in Ondo State, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Owo Branch, has warned lawyers from the branch to refrain from defending anybody that is alleged of kidnapping a fellow citizen.

The NBA Branch Chairman, Alhaji Tajudeen Olutope Ahmed, who led a protest yesterday in Owo, the headquarters of Owo Local Council of the state, made the declaration and reeled out sanctions against defaulters.

Members of the association, who marched through the major streets of the ancient Owo town with various placards: “Kidnapping Is A Crime Against Humanity,” among others,” said that all routes were no longer safe for commuters in the area.

Ahmed, who stated that government had failed in its responsibility of providing security to citizens, said the NBA was worried and disturbed that the police could not give a correct account of the citizens that were kidnapped recently on the Owo-Akure Road.

“We, therefore, call on the police authorities to wake up to the present security challenges in Owo,” he said.