Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has signed the peace accord ahead of the 2019 general election.

He signed the document on Wednesday at the Bishop Kukah Centre, Abuja.

Accompanied by Uche Secondus, the PDP National Chairman, Atiku was received by General Abdusalam Abubakar, Chairman of the National Peace Committee.

Atiku had been absent from the sgning on Tuesday, stating that he wasn't "officially invited".