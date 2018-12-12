Suspected Kidnapper 'Sunday Dagboru' Shot, Two Others Arrested In Lagos

A suspected kidnapper identified as Sunday, a.k.a. 'Sunday Dagboru', has been shot by officers of the Lagos State Police Command, during an exchange of gunfire at the gang's hideout in Imota, Ikorodu, Lagos.

Narrating the incident, Edgal Imohimi, Lagos State Commissioner of Police, said Sunday, alongside other members of his gang, had invaded the state in the attempt to kidnap notable persons in the Iba area of Ojo Local Government Area of Lagos State.

"On the 9th of December, 2018, I received credible intelligence that kidnappers wanted to kidnap in Iba area and I directed my squad to swing into action immediately. We were able to locate their hideout at Imota, Ikorodu on 10th of December, 2018," he said.

According to Imohimi, on sighting the operatives, the suspected kidnappers opened fire, which led to exchange of gunfire that resulted in the death of Sunday and the arrest of two others.

“During the exchange of fire, one Sunday a.k.a. the dreaded Dagboru was gunned down, while two others — Ebi Gabriel (aged 29) and Promise Ajele (aged 19) of Arogbo, Ose-Odo, Ondo State — were apprehended."

Items seized from them are one locally cut-to-size double barrel pistol, one expended cartridge and three live cartridges.

Efforts are also ongoing to arrest those on the run and on completion of investigation, the suspects will be charged to court.

The Police Commissioner urged Nigerians living at riverine communities, especially those staying in Ondo and Ogun states, to be vigilant and report suspicious activities.