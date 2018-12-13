Durotoye Asks NEDG/BON To Include 'My Brother' Sowore In Presidential Debate

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 13, 2018

 

Fela Durotoye, presidential candidate of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), has urged the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) and the Nigerian Elections Debate Group (NEDG) to include Omoyele Sowore, presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) and the former Governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), in the presidential debate slated for January 2019.

NEDG and BON had selected only five political parties — All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) and Young Progressive Party (YPP) — for the presidential debate. See Also Elections JUST IN: NEDG, BON Pick Only Five Political Parties For Presidential Debate 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

The selection has since generated much debate among Nigerians, with many berating NEDG and BON for limiting the selected candidates to only five.

According to Durotoye, presidential debates must be inclusive and "as many candidates as possible" should be given the opportunities to share their vision with Nigerians.

A tweet by Durotoye read: “Our #PresidentialDebates must be inclusive and opportunities given to as many candidates as possible to share their vision with all Nigerians. My brother @YeleSowore and @Donald_Duke should be allowed to participate in these debates. That’s the beauty of democracy. #YOUNITED

“Inclusiveness is the beauty of democracy and I believe the organIzers of the #PresidentialDebates should include other frontline candidates."

Oby Ezekwesili, the ACPN presidential candidate, had also earlier called on the organising bodies to include Sowore and other candidates in the debate. See Also Elections I Especially Want To See A Candidate Like Sowore Participate In Presidential Debate, Says Ezekwesili 0 Comments 5 Hours Ago

SaharaReporters, New York

