EFCC Files 59 Charges Against Doyin Okupe​

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has filed 59 charges against a former Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Affairs, Dr. Doyin Okupe.

The Guardian learnt that the charges bordered on alleged fraud, and arms money he received from Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

Sources disclosed yesterday that he would be arraigned at the Federal High Court 7 in Abuja.

The EFCC granted bail to him on the conditions of depositing his international passport and producing at least two directors from the civil service.

Okupe, who served under former President Goodluck Jonathan from 2012 to 2015, had admitted on social media that he received N10million monthly from a former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki, based on the instruction of Jonathan.

According to him, the money was meant for a programme on NTA known as ‘Insight,’ which showcased the achievements of Jonathan.

In his statement, Okupe said: “The initial N50million was approved by the president to be paid to me from his security vote. N10million was to furnish my rented living apartment and another N10million for my office. The balance N30million was approved as takeoff grant.

He further said: “The N10million I received from the ONSA monthly was to run my office, pay salaries of staff, including overheads, expenses for our numerous press conferences, publications in newspapers, magazines, local and foreign, television programmes, bulletins, and media consultants who assisted and facilitated our work.

He said he had about 23 staffers, 11 of whom were graduates, out of which five were Master’s Degree holders.

Okupe explained that he paid for tapes and editing per programme, besides paying honorarium for guests either directly by way of transportation, or in form of hotel bills for those outside Abuja.

He disclosed that the expenses cost an average of N500, 000 weekly or about N2million monthly. In all, we spend about N4million monthly on the programme.

However, Sola Atere, who was the Executive Director (News) of the NTA, denied that the station received any money from Okupe.

According to him, the programme was done free of charge, as part of the station ‘s corporate social responsibility.

Atere said initially, external persons anchored the programme, ‘Insight,’ but later on, NTA presenters took over.

He told the EFCC: “Two external persons anchored the programme at the inception but midway, they were not forthcoming. So, NTA presenters were detailed to anchor it. No money was charged for production and transmission of the programme.”