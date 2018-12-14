JUST IN: Air Peace’s Lagos-Enugu Flights Disrupted As Aircraft Suffers Depressurisation

Flights of Air Peace on several routes were on Friday disrupted over depressurisation to one of its aircraft, which the airline claims has rendered the aircraft "unserviceable".

The flight disruption led to some of its passengers stranded in several airports.

As a result of the incident, the airline grounded the aircraft in line with the safety standards as entrenched by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

A statement issued by the airline’s Corporate Communications Manager, Mr. Chris Iwarah, confirmed that some of the carrier’s scheduled flights were disrupted due to a depressurisation challenge on its Lagos-Enugu flight.

However, he expressed regrets about the resultant delay of flights on several routes that the aircraft was scheduled to service.

He assured members of the public that the airline had made arrangements for other aircraft in its fleet to salvage the situation.

“On Friday, December 14, 2019, our Lagos-Enugu flight had a depressurisation challenge, compelling us to declare it unserviceable upon safely landing at destination in line with our strict safety standards. Although depressurisation is a common occurrence in aviation, we sincerely regret that the incident led to the disruption of our Enugu-Lagos service and other flights the aircraft was scheduled to operate. We are indeed sorry for the resultant inconvenience caused our esteemed customers.

“We have, however, made alternative arrangements to ensure the operation of the Enugu-Lagos and other services the aircraft was scheduled to do, while our team of engineers conduct proper checks on the aircraft, which has since been ferried to our base.

“We assure members of the flying public and our crew that we will continue to accord their safety a prime place in our operations and always act in their best interest. We urge our valued customers to continue to trust us to deliver the best flight experience to them.

“We quite understand the expectations of our esteemed customers, especially during the Yuletide, and we wish to assure them that we will neither disappoint nor take their patronage and loyalty to our brand for granted.”