Murray-Bruce's Kinsmen Dump PDP

The group based its decision on "poor representation and wrong choice of candidates" for the National Assembly election.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 15, 2018

Kinsmen of Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, the Senator representing Bayelsa East Senatorial district in the National Assembly, have announced their decision to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) over allegations of "poor representation and wrong choice of candidates" for the National Assembly election.

The kinsmen, under the Advance Democratic Congress (ADC), the group said although the party would present candidates for the Senatorial and State Assembly seat, the decision to support the candidature of the APC House of Representatives candidate, Honourable Israel Sunny-Goli, was based on his "genuine intention" for the Akassa people.

Speaking at the ADC Ogbokiri office, the Chairman of ADC in Alaska clan, Brass Constituency 2, Honourable Otaribara Daniel, as well as leaders and members of the party declared their support for Sunny-Goli.

According to Daniel, who spoke during the week in Ogbokiri community of Brass Local Government Area, during the commissioning of the campaign office for Sunny-Goli, said: "The goal is to deliver Israel Sunny-Goli of APC for House of Representatives. That is the agenda in Akassa Clan. No single vote for PDP; not even one vote".

He continued: "We want to tell the powers that be that power belongs to the people, and in every territory there are territorial leaders. And indeed we have taken a decision and we believe this is the voice of the Akassa people".

At the commissioning  of the campaign office at Bekekiri community, where he also donated four motorbikes to the four wards in the clan, Sunny-Goli assured the people of "good representation and accessibility at all times".

