Militant Leader's Younger Brother, Driver Killed During Ransom Negotiation In Bayelsa

Godsgift Lagos, also known as Coco, and his driver, Christopher Etima, have been shot by unknown gunmen during a ransom exchange for the release of a kidnapped victim along the Onuebum-Otuogori road in Ogbia council area of Bayelsa State.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday at about 1am, has thrown the home of the former militant leader, General Africanus Ukparisia, known as 'General Africa', into mourning.

The late Godsgift Lagos is his younger brother.

Although details of the events were still sketchy as of press time, and the role played by the two persons in the incident still unknown, the Police claim that the deceased were on a mission to the kidnappers' den to pay ransom when they were killed.

Spokesman of the state police command, DSP Asinim Butswat, confirmed the development via text message.

His words: "On 16/12/2018, at about 0100 hrs one Lagos Godgift (m) and his driver Christopher Etima (m) went to pay ransom to kidnappers at Onuebum, but they were murdered by the suspected kidnappers at Onuebum.

"The scene was visited and the two corpses deposited at FMC Morgue Yenagoa. The Black Toyota Sequoia Jeep with Registration Number LAGOS EKY 382 CZ was removed to Kolo Divisional Headquarters.

"The command has launch a manhunt for the kidnappers."