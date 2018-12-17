Adamawa Joins SSANU’s Nationwide Strike, Demands Release Of N8billion

The protest, which held at the Modibbo Adama University of Technology, was led by the union's Chairman, Comrade Mohammed Haruna Ibrahim, who said they had joined the nationwide protest in solidarity and were demanding the payment of N8 billion approved a year ago as earned allowances for non-teaching staff in the universities.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 17, 2018

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has embarked on a three-day nationwide warning strike.

Members of the Adamawa State Chapter of SSANU joined their counterparts in the protest and strike over the “insensitivity of Federal government” towards the plight of its members as it concerns their entitlements. 

The union also accused the Federal Government of treating its members with disdain and disregarding the courts in the court case on the matter.

He decried the dismissal of its members in the university staff school where the industrial court had ruled that they are an integral part of the university system.

The union also accused the government of showing apathy and disinterest in all aspect of memoranda of understanding reached with the union.

Therefore, SSANU resolved and directed all its branches nationwide to stage a three-day protest from Monday December 17 to Wednesday 19.

It also resolved: "That the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Education had informed the Chairman of the Joint Action Committee of NAAT, NASU and SSANU via a letter dated 9th August 2018, that approval had been given for the release of N8billion being payment of Earned Allowances for Non- Teaching Staff in the Universities and requested for templates for the payments to the unions. 

"That another letter was received dated 24th October 2018 from the Ministry requesting for a schedule of payment from the unions. 

"That the Union in particular and JAC in general, had always maintained that disbursement of funds for allowances are not within the purview of unions and that the Government rather than request for templates or schedules from the unions, should rather rely on the submissions of the Universities on Earned Allowances as earlier sent to the Ministry and the NUC. 

"This is because only the University authorities (Councils and Managements) can determine which staff is entitled to what allowance, as that is what makes it earned.

"That it appears that the letters being sent to the unions are a delay ploy by the Federal Ministry of Education as the letters in themselves are needless, because the unions had always made their positions known since the irregular disbursement of N23 Billion to ASUU in 2017.

"That the delay in the payment had become a source of discomfort and agitation by members of the three unions, while it had also become a source of embarrassment for the leaderships.”

SaharaReporters, New York

