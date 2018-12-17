'APC Behaved Like Thieves' — Jimi Agbaje Laments Destruction Of Campaign Boards By LASAA Officials

Jimi Agbaje, governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, has revealed that some members of staff of the Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA) were caught damaging his campaign boards.

Agbaja made the disclosure on his social media handle, stating that five of them are currently in the custody of the Police.

The officials were identified as Julius Opebenyo, Tunde Akanbi, George Benson, Yinka Adejuwon and Saba Edgal.

A week ago, six supporters of Omoyele Sowore, presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) were arrested over allegations of damaging campaign posters of other parties.

The Police had charged the six persons to court, and levelled a three-count charge against them including: “criminal damage to the property of Jimi Agbaje by tearing up his campaign posters on Awolowo House Fence”. See Also Elections Court Grants Bail To Sowore’s Party Members Arrested For Pasting Posters

Speaking on the incident, Agbaje said the LASAA officials were recorded removing his campaign boards and loading them onto a truck on the Third Mainland Bridge.

He also added that the act seemed to be coordinated “operations as they were moving to different parts of Lagos to do the nefarious work".

A post by Agbaje on the matter read: “Fortunately for us, some good samaritans were recording them while they were removing the boards and loading them into trucks at Ikeja. My team got wind of this illegal operation & immediately swung into action by alerting the Police & eventually apprehending the LASAA officials".

“Who is afraid of freedom for the people? In a democracy, should the people not choose whom they want? So why the attempts to eradicate all traces of opposition? The ruling party has behaved like thieves, coming in the dead of night to do evil. It is even more worrisome when you consider that a government agency is being used to intimidate and drown out the opposition."

He also took a swipe at the advertising agency board, stating that they will give different excuses to defend the act.

“In a few of days, LASAA will come out to say: The men were not their employees, but we know they are because one of them had his ID card on him. Or they will say: JK's campaign did not ask permission before placing boards, but the law is clear on exemptions for political periods.”

Early this morning 16 December 2018, LASAA officials in uniform were caught destroying and carting away our boards placed in the Ikeja/Gbagada axis. It appeared to be a synchronized, organized operation as they were moving to different parts of Lagos to do the nefarious work. pic.twitter.com/lkYEy4okFK — Jimi Agbaje (@jimiagbaje) December 16, 2018

Agbaje said he had lodged a complaint and will take legal actions against the officials, while maintaining that he would not give in to intimidation nor surrender his freedom to participate in free and fair elections.