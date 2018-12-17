Boko Haram Kills Four Farmers In Borno — And Sets Their Corpses Ablaze

"They attacked our members while working on their farmlands and rained bullets on them. We lost four members and, thereafter, they burnt their corpses. They also set ablaze hundreds of hectares of our rice farms, including harvests," Hassan Mohammed, Chairman of Zabarmari Rice Farmers' Association, said.

Hassan Mohammed, Chairman of Zabarmari Rice Farmers' Association, has confirmed that four of its members were killed by Boko Haram insurgents in Jere Local Government Area of Borno State.

The farmers' corpses were also burnt in the incident, which occurred on Saturday evening.

Mohammed said the incident occurred at Koshebe village, noting that many farmers had threatened to take their lives after more than 300 hectares of rice plantations were burnt down by the terrorists.

"They attacked our members while working on their farmlands and rained bullets on them," Mohammed said.

"We lost four members and, thereafter, they burnt their corpses. They also set ablaze hundreds of hectares of our rice farms, including harvests. Our members took loans to cultivate the rice with the hope of paying back the loans, but the reverse is the case. We are calling on the government to, as a matter of urgency, please come to our aid, by providing more security to enable us harvest farm produce and practise dry season farming in Zabarmari area in Jere Local Government Area."

Similarly, residents of Maibirinti village near Molai revealed that more than 50 houses were razed in an attack on Sunday. See Also Boko Haram Borno Villagers Flee As Boko Haram Strikes Again 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

Jidda Al-amin, a resident, said although no lives were lost in the attack, the community needed urgent assistance.

"We seriously need clothes and food items. Our situation is worrisome after troops repelled the attack on our village on Sunday evening. We didn't record any death, but more than 50 houses were burnt down by the terrorists. We need more security presence in the axis because before they attacked us, they (Boko Haram) had sent message of warning and they carried out their threats. We need more security of lives and properties," Jidda pleaded.

