Nigerians Should Give Me More Time, Buhari Begs On 76th Birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari has implored Nigerians to give him more time to execute his plans for the country.

The President said this on Monday after a special parade of the Guards Brigade of the Nigerian army organised to commemorate his 76th birthday.

“Nigerians should continue to pray for me and understand my intentions and give me time,” he said, adding that his administration would continue to remind Nigerians about its achievements in the last three and half years.

“We will keep reminding Nigerians about what we have done, how we met the country, what we were able to do from the time we came in to now with the resources available to us.”

Mansur Dan-Ali, Minister of Defence, presented a birthday card on behalf of the Armed Forces, while Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), presented another on behalf of members of cabinet. Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to the President, also presented a card on behalf of presidential aides

The high point of the event was the cutting of the birthday cake by the President, who was flanked by governors, ministers and some aides, notably Ibikunle Amosun, Governor of Ogun State, and Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Power, Works and Housing.