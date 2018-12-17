Osogbo Court Jails OAU Sex-For-Marks Professor Akindele For Two Years

On the four-count charge, Akindele was sentenced to two years on count one and two, and one year each on count three and four, respectively.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 17, 2018

Professor Richard Akindele, a former lecturer of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), has been sentenced to tow years in prison for demanding sex from one of his students as criterion to pass his course.

At the court sitting in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, on Monday, Akindele had changed his not-guilty plea to guilty.

Akindele was imprisoned for demanding sex from Monica Osagie, one of his students, as condition to get a pass mark in his course.

In April 2018, an audio recording of a phone conversation between Ms. Osagie and Akindele emerged, where he was heard demanding rounds of sex before she could pass the course.

In November 2018, Akindele was arraigned by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) before a Federal High Court sitting in Osun. Akindele was subsequently remanded in prison custody in Ilesa. See Also CRIME Court Remands OAU Sex-For-Marks Professor In Prison 0 Comments 4 Weeks Ago

However, at its sitting on Monday, Shogunle Adenekan, the prosecutor, pleaded for a suspended sentence, noting that all parties in the matter had reached a plea bargain.

On the four-count charge, Akindele was sentenced to two years on count one and two, and one year each on count three and four, respectively.

The sentence will run concurrently.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Militant Leader's Younger Brother, Driver Killed During Ransom Negotiation In Bayelsa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME 'Fulani Herdsmen' Abduct Children, Civil Servants, Lecturers In Ondo
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption Falana Urges Nigerian Govt To Go After 'At Least $300bn' In Stolen Oil Taken To US, UK
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Amnesty Report Blames Farmers-Herders Killings On Govt's Gross 'Incompetence' And Police Negligence
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Adjourns Arraignment Of Fidelity Bank Director, Others Accused Of $153m Fraud
0 Comments
16 Minutes Ago
Corruption N5m Alleged Bribe: Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia Slumps In Court
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Why Obasanjo Dumped Buhari – Oyinlola, Ex-President’s Close Associate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Why We Wanted Lawan As Senate President - Tinubu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion What The VP Debate Taught Us About The Alternatives To APC/PDP By ‘Fisayo Soyombo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Access, Diamond Banks Sign Agreement To Merge​
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Opinion The Parable Of The Shop By Kennedy Emetulu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News IGP Orders Removal Of Roadblocks Nationwide
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Militant Leader's Younger Brother, Driver Killed During Ransom Negotiation In Bayelsa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Borno Villagers Flee As Boko Haram Strikes Again
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME 'Fulani Herdsmen' Abduct Children, Civil Servants, Lecturers In Ondo
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Boko Haram 'Many' Soldiers Killed, Injured As Boko Haram Invades Military Bases In Borno
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Agbaje: Why I Parted Ways With Tinubu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections 'APC Behaved Like Thieves' — Jimi Agbaje Laments Destruction Of Campaign Boards By LASAA Officials
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad