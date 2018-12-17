Osogbo Court Jails OAU Sex-For-Marks Professor Akindele For Two Years

Professor Richard Akindele, a former lecturer of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), has been sentenced to tow years in prison for demanding sex from one of his students as criterion to pass his course.

At the court sitting in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, on Monday, Akindele had changed his not-guilty plea to guilty.

Akindele was imprisoned for demanding sex from Monica Osagie, one of his students, as condition to get a pass mark in his course.

In April 2018, an audio recording of a phone conversation between Ms. Osagie and Akindele emerged, where he was heard demanding rounds of sex before she could pass the course.

In November 2018, Akindele was arraigned by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) before a Federal High Court sitting in Osun. Akindele was subsequently remanded in prison custody in Ilesa. See Also CRIME Court Remands OAU Sex-For-Marks Professor In Prison

However, at its sitting on Monday, Shogunle Adenekan, the prosecutor, pleaded for a suspended sentence, noting that all parties in the matter had reached a plea bargain.

On the four-count charge, Akindele was sentenced to two years on count one and two, and one year each on count three and four, respectively.

The sentence will run concurrently.