For The Second Time In Two Weeks, Workers Barricade National Assembly Complex

For the second time in December 2018, workers at the National Assembly have embarked on a protest.

The protesters are also on a four-day warning strike.

On December 4, 2018, the workers had also shut down the National Assembly complex to protest non-payment of their salary and promotion arrears. See Also Breaking News JUST IN: Lawmakers Take To Their Heels As Protesting Staff Shut Down National Assembly

Operating under the aegis of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, the workers marched to the National Assembly complex in Abuja on Monday.

They barricaded the gate and prevented entry into the premises.