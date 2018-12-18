BREAKING: Former Chief Of Defence Staff Alex Badeh Shot Dead

Former Chief of Defence Staff, is dead.

According to Ibikunle Daramola, spokesman of the Nigerian Air Force, who made the announcement on Twitter late on Tuesday night, Badeh died from gunshot wounds he sustained when his vehicle was attacked while returning from his farm along Abuja-Keffi Road.

“It is with a heavy heart that I regretfully announce the unfortunate demise of former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh, who died today, 18 Dec 18, from gunshot wounds sustained when his vehicle was attacked while returning from his farm along Abuja-Keffi Road,” he said.

“On behalf officers, airmen and airwomen of the Nigerian Air Force, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Abubakar, commiserates with the family of the late former Chief of Defence Staff over this irreparable loss. We pray that the Almighty God grants his soul eternal rest.”

Bade was CDS between January 2014 and July 2015, after earlier serving as Chief of Air Staff between October 2012 and January 2014.