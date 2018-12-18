BREAKING: Former Chief Of Defence Staff Alex Badeh Shot Dead

According to Ibikunle Daramola, spokesman of the Nigerian Air Force, who made the announcement on Twitter late on Tuesday night, Badeh died from gunshot wounds he sustained when his vehicle was attacked while returning from his farm along Abuja-Keffi Road.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 18, 2018

Former Chief of Defence Staff, is dead.

According to Ibikunle Daramola, spokesman of the Nigerian Air Force, who made the announcement on Twitter late on Tuesday night, Badeh died from gunshot wounds he sustained when his vehicle was attacked while returning from his farm along Abuja-Keffi Road.

“It is with a heavy heart that I regretfully announce the unfortunate demise of former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh, who died today, 18 Dec 18, from gunshot wounds sustained when his vehicle was attacked while returning from his farm along Abuja-Keffi Road,” he said.

“On behalf officers, airmen and airwomen of the Nigerian Air Force, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Abubakar, commiserates with the family of the late former Chief of Defence Staff over this irreparable loss. We pray that the Almighty God grants his soul eternal rest.”

Bade was CDS between January 2014 and July 2015, after earlier serving as Chief of Air Staff between October 2012 and January 2014.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Military 12 Soldiers To Face Court Martial In Southeast
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Boko Haram 'Many' Soldiers Killed, Injured As Boko Haram Invades Military Bases In Borno
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Boko Haram: Responding With New Language And Action By Ola Onikoyi, Jr.
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Military Two Killed In Katsina Military Clash With Boko Haram
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Military Nigeria's Inspector General Of Police Commends Ekiti People For Peaceful Governorship Poll
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Military Anti-Terrorism Offensive: Nigeria Orders 40 Helicopters
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Travel Ban: Panel Submits Names Of 39 Alleged Treasury Looters To Immigration​
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Releases Photos Of Molai Attack
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Energy Maiduguri Residents Protest Against YEDC For Supplying Them 24-Hour Electricity Daily
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Education JUST IN: Federal University Otuoke Demotes Seven Professors To Lecturer Grade
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Bus Conductor Set Ablaze For Stabbing Passenger To Death Over N100
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Barricade National Assembly
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
New Telegraph Newspaper Leave Me Out Of Your Incompetence, Jonathan Tells Buhari
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Free Speech Senate Probes Arrest Of Deji Adeyanju
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Elections 'He's Turned To Mugabe' — Isoko, Itsekiri Vow To Vote Out Senator Manager In 2019
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech Police Have Taken Deji Adeyanju To Kano To Eliminate Him, Claims CSO Coalition
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME For Going Public, 'Victims' Of Akanu Ibiam Poly Sex-For-Marks Scandal Face Death Threats
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Meat Van Operators Charged With N46million Fraud
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad