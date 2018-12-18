Five Ondo Civil Servants In Police Net Over N200million Tax Fraud

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 18, 2018

Five workers of the Ondo State Government have been arrested over allegations of N200million tax fraud.

The civil servants, who are senior government officials, were alleged to have diverted funds meant for the state into private pockets.

The name of the civil servants were given as Oluwatoyin Abiodun, Ojo Ayodeji, David Omoyajowo, Isaac Solomon and Femi Tuki.

SaharaReporters learnt that the five government workers have already been suspended from the services of the Ondo State Government and handed over to the police.

Femi Joseph, spokesperson of the Police in Ondo State, paraded the civil servants on Tuesday before journalists in Akure, the Ondo State capital. According to Joseph, Police investigation revealed that they issued fake tax clearance, certificates of road worthiness and fake drivers' licences to members of the public.

The Police Command also paraded an accomplice, Ayadi Orimisan, who was said to have helped the workers defraud the state government.

One of the suspects, Mrs. Abiodun confirmed that they had been suspended by the state Civil Service Commission, but denied the allegation. She said the government lied against them as all the money made in their different agencies and ministry passed through the state's coffers.

"It is unfortunate that after we were suspended and investigated by the state government in line with civil service rule and they still brought before the Police for a parade," she said.

Meanwhile, the accomplice, Orimisan admitted that he was contracted by the five civil servants to help them divert the funds meant for the state government, and said he regretted the action.

"I only help them (suspects) to issue tax documents including fake receipt, road worthiness for vehicles and licences to people," he said.

