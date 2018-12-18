Police Have Taken Deji Adeyanju To Kano To Eliminate Him, Claims CSO Coalition

A Coalition of Civil Society Organisations has raised the alarm over a plot to kill Deji Adeyanju, convener of Concerned Nigerians, alleged to have been blindfolded and whisked away to Kano by the Nigerian Police.

The group said Adeyanju was forcefully taken to Kano by a team from the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Monitoring Unit on Tuesday, with a view to verifying and ascertaining the authenticity of the judgment that acquitted him of the murder case levelled against him in 2009.

Speaking on behalf of the coalition in Abuja on Tuesday, Dare Ariyo Atoye said the decision of the Police to take him to Kano without the knowledge of his lawyer and family members was a "ploy to perfecting the devious plan against him".

His words: "In fact, we can confirm to you that Deji Adeyanju was secretly whisked out of Abuja to Kano State in the early hours of today. We can also tell you authoritatively, that we are no longer in doubt that the only reason Deji was hurriedly whisked to Kano this morning is for the Nigerian Government to quickly execute their devious plan and plot against our brother.

"We wish to state that this same judgement that discharged and acquitted Deji Adeyanju was used by the spokesman of the APC [presidential campaign organisation], Festus Keyamo, as part of the cases he submitted to earn his SANship. It was also Keyamo, based on professional calling and participation in the matter, who made the judgement available to Adeyanju. It is also an attempt by the Police to doubt Keyamo and also whether he used a false case to earn his SAN honour."

Atoye stressed that the group had it from veritable sources that the nucleus of the continued persecution of Adeyanju is a "state-backed lethal plot to eliminate him and other fearsome activists in the country".

He vowed that "should anything untoward happen to Adeyanju, the remaining days of the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari would neither witness peace nor tranquility".

He continued: "While the Buhari government and Police have, in flagrant violation of our laws, chosen to embark on this fruitless voyage of illegal discovery, we are shocked by their recoil into ethno-religious biases and vendetta, arresting only Deji Adeyanju — the only Yoruba-Christian in a group of four persons that include three Hausa-Fulani — who were discharged and acquitted.

"It is, therefore, unfortunate that while the present administration of General Buhari continues to give a false impression — to Nigerians and especially the international community — that it is committed to a united Nigeria that is free of ethnic bigotry and intolerance, its actions, however, especially as it relates to respect for human rights and dissenting voices, have proven otherwise."

Also speaking at the event, Tosin Adeyanju, Deji's brother, said the Police did allow any of his family access to him, despite being down with Malaria Fever since he was released from Keffi prison.

He, therefore, appealed to well-meaning Nigerians to intervene with the view to stopping the Police and a few individuals in the government from "eliminating" him.

Efforts to get the reaction of the Police were unsuccessful, as calls made to the mobile phone of the Force Public Relations Officer, Moshood Jimoh, were unanswered.

But When Saharareporters put a call to Manzah Anjuguri, the Police Public Relations Officer, Federal Capital Territory Command, he said that any information relating to the matter should be directed to the Force Headqaurters where the matter was being handled.